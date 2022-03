A US Coast Guard mother has been found guilty of murdering her five month old daughter at home in Alaska two years ago. An eight-person jury reached a decision in the case against the petty officer Katie Richard, who a judge said had a troubling internet search history.That included, “What do I do if I feel like I want to hurt my baby?” and “What do I do if I hate being a mom?” according to evidence presented in court last month. “It’s jarring,” Coast Guard Lt Cmdr Allison Murray, who was the prosecutor, told the court on Tuesday, “to hear this...

