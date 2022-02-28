ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Extended forecast for Monday evening

9News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook for warmer temperatures and mostly...

www.9news.com

NECN

Spotty Showers This Evening into Monday

The brief showers moved out quickly and the 60s along some sunshine definitely made it for a great afternoon for many. While another line of rain is moving in this evening, it won’t reach the far south. However, this line may produce the chance of strong activity in precipitation...
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

KEYC Monday Evening Winter Storm Update

National Eating Disorder Awareness Week: sharing resources for those who need help. Eating disorders have one of the highest mortality rates across all psychiatric health concerns. Updated: 3 hours ago. Senate Republicans introduce Long-Term Care Rescue Package. Updated: 3 hours ago. Long-Term Care Rescue Package is aimed at addressing staff...
MANKATO, MN
KDRV

Monday, February 21st Evening Weather

Snow levels fall to the valley floors this evening. Lingering snow showers tonight will bring the potential for slippery roads and black ice into your Tuesday morning commute.
ENVIRONMENT
WOLF

FOX56 Forecast | Precipitation on the Way this Evening

Rain showers are on the way through this evening, but little to no impact is expected. Some mixing may be possible at higher terrain though but accumulation is not expected. Wednesday will get a baby break before another round of rain and snow late that night. Temperatures will rise to the middle 40's with lighter westerly winds.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT: Rain returns to Atlanta Monday evening

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rain will return to metro Atlanta Monday through Tuesday. Prior to next week, expect plenty of sunshine with near-record temperatures in the 80′s this weekend. Wednesday’s forecast. High: 76°. Normal High: 62°. Chance of rain: 0%. What you need to know. High pressure will...
ATLANTA, GA
9News

Atmospheric river bringing huge precipitation to Pacific Northwest

DENVER — Heavy rain with a flash flood and landslide threat is expected in Washington and Oregon over the next few days, along with heavy snow and high avalanche danger in their mountains. The extreme weather is being created by something called an atmospheric river. It all starts with...
COLORADO STATE
9News

Spring temperatures in Denver not warming as fast as other parts of the West

DENVER — The temperature in Denver climbed above 70 degrees for the first time in 90 days on Wednesday afternoon. It topped out at 74 degrees, which tied a record high temperature for March 2. It will likely hit 70 degrees again on Thursday, and there’s even a decent...

