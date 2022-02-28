Extended forecast for Monday evening

The brief showers moved out quickly and the 60s along some sunshine definitely made it for a great afternoon for many. While another line of rain is moving in this evening, it won’t reach the far south. However, this line may produce the chance of strong activity in precipitation...
National Eating Disorder Awareness Week: sharing resources for those who need help. Eating disorders have one of the highest mortality rates across all psychiatric health concerns. Updated: 3 hours ago. Senate Republicans introduce Long-Term Care Rescue Package. Updated: 3 hours ago. Long-Term Care Rescue Package is aimed at addressing staff...
Rain showers are on the way through this evening, but little to no impact is expected. Some mixing may be possible at higher terrain though but accumulation is not expected. Wednesday will get a baby break before another round of rain and snow late that night. Temperatures will rise to the middle 40's with lighter westerly winds.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rain will return to metro Atlanta Monday through Tuesday. Prior to next week, expect plenty of sunshine with near-record temperatures in the 80′s this weekend. Wednesday’s forecast. High: 76°. Normal High: 62°. Chance of rain: 0%. What you need to know. High pressure will...
DENVER — Heavy rain with a flash flood and landslide threat is expected in Washington and Oregon over the next few days, along with heavy snow and high avalanche danger in their mountains. The extreme weather is being created by something called an atmospheric river. It all starts with...
DENVER — The temperature in Denver climbed above 70 degrees for the first time in 90 days on Wednesday afternoon. It topped out at 74 degrees, which tied a record high temperature for March 2. It will likely hit 70 degrees again on Thursday, and there’s even a decent...
Comments / 0