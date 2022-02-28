ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Prime Video: Every New TV Show and Movie Coming in March 2022

By Mark Serrels
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a pretty quiet one for Prime Video this month, in terms of volume at least. What can you look forward to? Well the second season of Upload, the sci-fi comedy drama thing about people uploading themselves into an...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Amazon Prime Video Just Dropped Surprise Season 2 Trailer for Hit Series

Welcome back to Lakeview and the digital afterlife! On Wednesday, Prime Video released a new trailer for Season 2 of its hit series, Upload and the trailer teased quite a few changes for Nathan (Robbie Amell), Nora (Andy Allo), and Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) when the show returns on Friday, March 11th. The new trailer shows Nathan and Ingrid together again in the digital afterlife, Nora back at work at Horizon as well as some major upgrades, including Lakeview's newest in-app digital baby program called "prototykes" that are both as hilarious and horrifying as they sound. Check it out for yourself below.
TV SERIES
Variety

Ned Eisenberg, Actor on ‘Law and Order: SVU,’ Dies at 65

Click here to read the full article. Ned Eisenberg, a stage and screen actor who played defense attorney Roger Kressler on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and Detective Hauser in “Mare of Easttown,” has died. He was 65. His agents at Nicolosi & Co. confirmed his death. Eisenberg’s wife Patricia said in a statement, “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzo
Popculture

Canceled CBS Drama Gets Premiere Date on New Network

The previously-canceled CBS drama All Rise officially has a tentative premiere date for its forthcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, the OWN network — who previously picked up the hit series, saving it from cancellation — will be launching the 20-episode Season 3 in June. Additionally, OWN will also air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise. Both past seasons will be streaming on Hulu and HBO Max beginning on Dec. 1, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video Series Renewed for Fifth and Final Season Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

Just hours ahead of its Season 4 premiere, Amazon Prime Video announced on Thursday that its Emmy-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been renewed for a fifth and final season. The announcement was made via the show's official Twitter account, which tweeted a photo and teased, "Season 5, and step on it," before confirming that Season 5 will mark the last for the Rachel Brosnahan-starring series.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Prime Video#Prince Avalanche#The Boys#Havana#Dead Poets Society#Cnet Home
TVGuide.com

When and Where to Watch New Episodes of 1883

We are nearing the end of 1883's 10-episode first season, which wraps up at the end of February. The Yellowstone prequel series premiered in December 2021 and became the most-watched premiere for Paramount+ yet. The previous episode forced the caravan to deal with an oncoming tornado and fraught relations with a new group of Native Americans. Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) may have already found herself a new romantic connection, but something tells us that things are only going to get more complicated for our narrating heroine as we continue.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'SEAL Team' Actor's Future on Show Uncertain, Set to Star in New CBS Pilot

Max Thieriot's future on SEAL Team is now uncertain after the actor was cast in Cal Fire, a new CBS pilot about firefighters. SEAL Team was renewed for a sixth season at Paramount+ and a movie is in development as well. Cal Fire is inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country, and the actor co-wrote the pilot with Grey's Anatomy veterans Tony Phelan and Joan Rater.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

7 Western Shows Like 1883 to Watch If You Love 1883

1883, creator Taylor Sheridan's Old West prequel to his massively popular contemporary Western series Yellowstone, is a hit in its own right, becoming the biggest show yet on the Paramount+ streaming service. And its first season — or what we'll call its first season, since Paramount+ was weirdly vague about what how it's characterizing its renewal — is coming to a close on Feb. 27th. Star Faith Hill warns that you should have "a lot of Kleenex and a bucket of ice cream" on hand for the devastating finale. We're psyched for the finale, but we're gonna miss the show when this run of episodes ends. To that end, we've put together a list of Western TV shows to watch after 1883.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
TVLine

The Neighborhood/Bob Hearts Abishola Crossover(s) Set at CBS — Get Details

Click here to read the full article. The Wheelers and the Butlers’ universes are about to collide. TVLine can exclusively reveal that CBS’ The Neighborhood is crossing over with fellow Monday-night comedy Bob Hearts Abishola on March 14. While details remain scarce, we can confirm that the crossover goes down on Bob Hearts Abishola (at 8:30/7:30c) and will feature Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold in character as Calvin and Tina. Additionally, TVLine can confirm a second crossover of sorts: Bob Hearts Abishola‘s Gina Yashere will return the favor when she appears in an upcoming episode of The Neighborhood — not...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Limited Series Continues its Reign Atop Netflix Charts

Julia Garner, the scene-stealing breakout star of acclaimed series Ozark, finally got her chance to take the Netflix spotlight for herself with the debut of a limited series called Inventing Anna. Garner stars in the series as the titular character, who creates a fake life in order to fool New York City's elite. Like The Queen's Gambit last year, Inventing Anna is proving itself as the kind of limited drama series that captures the attention of Netflix subscribers.
TV SERIES
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

NBC Cancels ‘Ordinary Joe’ After Only 1 Season, More Shows Getting the Axe

Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year extensions for each. Going into the fall season, the shows will be entering season 11, season 8 and season 10, respectively.
TV SERIES
Parade

Netflix March 2022: All the Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix in March

While several binge-worthy new titles are coming to Netflix in March (hello, Bridgerton season two!), other movies and TV shows are cycling off the streaming service. Here’s a look at everything leaving Netflix in March. It’s your last chance to watch Braveheart, Blood Diamond and Interview with the Vampire...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix’s Last Blockbuster Comedy Series Adds Five to Cast

Click here to read the full article. The upcoming Netflix comedy series “Blockbuster” has added five new cast members Tyler Alvarez (“Never Have I Ever,” “American Vandal”), Madeleine Arthur (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” “Devil in Ohio”), and Olga Merediz (“In the Heights,” “Encanto”) have all joined the show as series regulars. JB Smoove (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home”) and Kamaia Fairburn (“Overlord and the Underwoods,” “Endlings”) will appear in recurring guest star roles. Full character descriptions can be found below. The new cast members join previously announced leads Randall Park and Melissa Fumero. The single-cam ensemble workplace...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Which Season Did Christopher Meloni Earn an Emmy Nomination?

Back in the early 2000s, “Law & Order: SVU” received a lot of love from the Emmys as it was nominated year after year. The show started in 1999 and has kept running ever since. But it last received an Emmy nomination in 2011, with no awards recognition since. And in the 12 years that it received all this award attention, “Law & Order: SVU” star Christopher Meloni only received one nomination, per Looper.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Sex/Life Season 2 New and Returning Cast Members Announced by Netflix

Li Jun Li and Jonathan Sadowski will also reprise their recurring roles in the series. Sex/Life Season 2 is coming, and Netflix has announced the second season's cast of the steamy American romance series that follows Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi), a suburban mother of two who takes a lust-driven trip down memory lane that sets her very married present on a collision course with her naughty past.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy