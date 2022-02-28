Prime Video: Every New TV Show and Movie Coming in March 2022

1883, creator Taylor Sheridan's Old West prequel to his massively popular contemporary Western series Yellowstone, is a hit in its own right, becoming the biggest show yet on the Paramount+ streaming service. And its first season — or what we'll call its first season, since Paramount+ was weirdly vague about what how it's characterizing its renewal — is coming to a close on Feb. 27th. Star Faith Hill warns that you should have "a lot of Kleenex and a bucket of ice cream" on hand for the devastating finale. We're psyched for the finale, but we're gonna miss the show when this run of episodes ends. To that end, we've put together a list of Western TV shows to watch after 1883.

