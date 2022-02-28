ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best counties to retire to in Kansas

KANSAS ( Stacker ) – Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.”

While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.

When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Kansas using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather.

Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in Kansas.

25. Reno County

  • Population: 62,765
  • Median home value: $101,300 (69% own)
  • Median rent: $696 (31% rent)
  • Median household income: $49,936
  • Top places to live: Hutchinson (B+), South Hutchinson (C+), Sumner Township (B+)

24. Shawnee County

  • Population: 177,852
  • Median home value: $132,500 (64% own)
  • Median rent: $825 (36% rent)
  • Median household income: $56,762
  • Top places to live: Topeka (A-), Mission Township (A), Auburn Township (A-)

23. Cherokee County

  • Population: 20,179
  • Median home value: $82,500 (73% own)
  • Median rent: $613 (27% rent)
  • Median household income: $43,175
  • Top places to live: Baxter Springs (B), Columbus (B-), Galena (B-)
22. Harper County

  • Population: 5,594
  • Median home value: $74,300 (70% own)
  • Median rent: $681 (30% rent)
  • Median household income: $49,865
  • Top places to live: Anthony (B), Harper (B-), 1 Township (B-)

21. Marion County

  • Population: 11,964
  • Median home value: $90,800 (79% own)
  • Median rent: $585 (21% rent)
  • Median household income: $52,123
  • Top places to live: Hillsboro (A), Goessel (A-), Menno Township (A-)

20. Sedgwick County

  • Population: 513,375
  • Median home value: $140,700 (63% own)
  • Median rent: $824 (37% rent)
  • Median household income: $56,524
  • Top places to live: College Hill (A+), Courtland (A+), Village (A+)

19. Neosho County

  • Population: 16,108
  • Median home value: $82,000 (70% own)
  • Median rent: $595 (30% rent)
  • Median household income: $46,291
  • Top places to live: Chanute (B), Tioga Township (A-), Big Creek Township (B)
18. Wilson County

  • Population: 8,688
  • Median home value: $73,500 (73% own)
  • Median rent: $675 (27% rent)
  • Median household income: $48,341
  • Top places to live: Neodesha (B-), Newark Township (A-), Fall River Township (B-)

17. Nemaha County

  • Population: 10,121
  • Median home value: $130,500 (75% own)
  • Median rent: $644 (25% rent)
  • Median household income: $63,216
  • Top places to live: Sabetha (A), Rock Creek Township (A-), Berwick Township (A-)

16. Johnson County

  • Population: 591,506
  • Median home value: $259,600 (69% own)
  • Median rent: $1,109 (31% rent)
  • Median household income: $89,087
  • Top places to live: Beverly Estates (A+), Pinehurst Estates (A+), Cherry Hill Estates (A+)

15. McPherson County

  • Population: 28,567
  • Median home value: $151,800 (70% own)
  • Median rent: $746 (30% rent)
  • Median household income: $59,089
  • Top places to live: Lindsborg (A), McPherson (B+), Lone Tree Township (A-)

14. Rice County

  • Population: 9,658
  • Median home value: $74,700 (74% own)
  • Median rent: $581 (26% rent)
  • Median household income: $53,012
  • Top places to live: Lyons (B), Sterling Township (A), Sterling (A)
13. Coffey County

  • Population: 8,254
  • Median home value: $119,100 (76% own)
  • Median rent: $658 (24% rent)
  • Median household income: $59,583
  • Top places to live: Burlington (B), Lebo (A-), Pottawatomie Township (A-)

12. Cloud County

  • Population: 8,938
  • Median home value: $75,800 (73% own)
  • Median rent: $631 (27% rent)
  • Median household income: $45,373
  • Top places to live: Concordia (B+), Starr Township (B+), Grant Township (B)

11. Pratt County

  • Population: 9,452
  • Median home value: $91,900 (68% own)
  • Median rent: $692 (32% rent)
  • Median household income: $52,327
  • Top places to live: Pratt (B), 6 Township (A), 12 Township (A-)

10. Barton County

  • Population: 26,453
  • Median home value: $93,300 (70% own)
  • Median rent: $648 (30% rent)
  • Median household income: $49,723
  • Top places to live: Hoisington (B), Great Bend (B), South Bend Township (B)

9. Harvey County

  • Population: 34,503
  • Median home value: $126,100 (72% own)
  • Median rent: $733 (28% rent)
  • Median household income: $57,982
  • Top places to live: Hesston (A+), North Newton (A), Newton (B+)

8. Morris County

  • Population: 5,566
  • Median home value: $103,000 (80% own)
  • Median rent: $659 (20% rent)
  • Median household income: $55,658
  • Top places to live: Parkerville Township (B+), 2 Township (B+), Council Grove (B)

7. Pawnee County

  • Population: 6,629
  • Median home value: $82,400 (66% own)
  • Median rent: $602 (34% rent)
  • Median household income: $49,917
  • Top places to live: Larned (B), Browns Grove Township (B+), Burdett (B+)

6. Montgomery County

  • Population: 32,521
  • Median home value: $76,200 (69% own)
  • Median rent: $659 (31% rent)
  • Median household income: $45,157
  • Top places to live: Independence (B), Coffeyville (B-), Sycamore Township (B)

5. Clay County

  • Population: 8,082
  • Median home value: $98,000 (71% own)
  • Median rent: $607 (29% rent)
  • Median household income: $53,929
  • Top places to live: Clay Center (B+), Blaine Township (A), Clay Center Township (A-)

4. Kingman County

  • Population: 7,340
  • Median home value: $91,500 (79% own)
  • Median rent: $707 (21% rent)
  • Median household income: $60,469
  • Top places to live: Kingman (B-), Vinita Township (A), Evan Township (B)

3. Washington County

  • Population: 5,493
  • Median home value: $82,000 (78% own)
  • Median rent: $456 (22% rent)
  • Median household income: $50,588
  • Top places to live: Hanover Township (A-), Strawberry Township (B+), Hanover (B+)

2. Mitchell County

  • Population: 6,145
  • Median home value: $88,900 (71% own)
  • Median rent: $561 (29% rent)
  • Median household income: $46,203
  • Top places to live: Beloit (B+), Pittsburg Township (A-), Tipton (B+)

1. Greenwood County

  • Population: 6,081
  • Median home value: $66,700 (74% own)
  • Median rent: $578 (26% rent)
  • Median household income: $41,982
  • Top places to live: Eureka (B-), Spring Creek Township (A-), Shell Rock Township (B+)
