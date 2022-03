Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s attack on Ukraine early Thursday morning sent global stocks reeling and the price of crude oil over the $100 mark. All major U.S. indexes plunged at the market’s open and the Nasdaq index, which has been volatile for some time now, flirted with bear market territory.

