MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. — A man was clawed by a mountain lion at his home in Montezuma County in southwestern Colorado Sunday night, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said. CPW said it happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at a home near the community of Lebanon. The victim, a 47-year-old man, sustained several puncture wounds to his lower right leg. He called dispatch to report the attack, and said he did not want medical treatment.

MONTEZUMA COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO