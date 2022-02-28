ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Season 11 Preview

nhpbs.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing an eventful Christmas special, the series continues with an episode set in Easter...

video.nhpbs.org

iheart.com

Actress From Wings Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings has died. Forke also had roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, Heat, and more. She's survived by two sons and the family is asking for fans to...
Popculture

The CW Star Exits Show After 6 Seasons

Actor Nick Zano has left the cast of DC's Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. After Wednesday night's episode, representatives for the network confirmed that Heywood is leaving for good. Fair warning, there are spoilers for the latest episode of the series ahead. Zano has been playing Nate Heywood, a.k.a....
Tennis World Usa

Baby Tiger Woods, the Instagram viral video

Golf.obsession post a video about an incredible junior golf swing in full flow in front of a famous Tiger Woods photograph while in the comfort of his family's living room. The video starts with the little boy taking a quick look at Woods before placing his eyes back on the ball and then swinging beautifully through to impact.
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Talks Always Being Told Movies With Black Stars Won't Do Well Worldwide As New Madea Movie Hits Milestone

Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
Popculture

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving the US

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are headed back to their roots across the pond. According to the Mirror, Ozzy and Sharon are leaving Los Angeles in order to move back to the United Kingdom. During an interview with the publication, Ozzy explained that they were making the move because of the increasing tax rates that they would face if they continue to reside in California.
Radar Online.com

Taron Egerton Collapses 90 Minutes In To Opening Night Of New Play In London, Had To Bow Out The Rest Of The Show

Actor Taron Egerton gave the audience a fright after collapsing on stage in London during the opening night of new play C--k. The Sing actor was set to hit the stage at the Ambassadors Theater in London to perform the latest play directed by Marianne Elliott. The show went off without a hitch until Egerton collapsed on stage before the second act.
The Independent

Game Of Thrones actor John Stahl dies at the age of 68

Game Of Thrones actor John Stahl has died at the age of 68, his agent has confirmed.The Scottish actor played the role of Rickard Karstark in two series of the popular HBO fantasy show.He was also well known for playing Inveradarroch in the long-running soap opera Take The High Road from 1982 until it ceased production in 2003.We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of John Stahl.We were fortunate to work with John on Mary Stuart and The James Plays. His passing is a huge loss to the industry, and he will be sorely missed.Our thoughts are with...
countryliving.com

People Are Bombarding The Chicks's Social Media After the Group Announces New Tour

That’s right — the iconic female country music trio (previously known as the Dixie Chicks) are finally hitting the road. After a bit of a hiatus, Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer are coming to a U.S. city near you. It’s the first time they’re having a major tour since 2017 (and you can grab your tickets starting March 4).
