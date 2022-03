As we hum along amid the pandemic, DIY weddings, micro weddings, and elopements remain popular and continue to make sense for many folks looking to celebrate with a tight-knit group of family or friends. Bonus: These small scale weddings often double as destination weddings. While there are plenty of hotels, resorts, and wedding venues to choose from, only a handful of Airbnb properties are also bookable wedding venues—making a destination wedding more financially accessible than you might think. It's like getting married at your own house, but better: An Airbnb gives couples a high degree of control over the event compared to more traditional venues.

RETAIL ・ 9 DAYS AGO