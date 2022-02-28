ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver wanted after plowing through two fences in Cape Coral

By Alex Howard
 6 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver plowed through not one, but two fences on someone’s Cape Coral property.

It happened at Kismet Parkway and El Dorado Blvd, and the driver even left behind a lot that could help police catch who did it. A witness who was up early Saturday morning said he heard the driver smash through the fence, and watched as they didn’t stick around.

“All of a sudden I heard this big crash, I looked out the window, a dark car was backing out where the fence is,” said Jim Lullo of Cape Coral.

Several hours later, as the sun came up, neighbors saw the aftermath.

“They had to have been drunk, they had to get away from the scene,” said James McCormick.

The unique agricultural property on El Dorado and Kismet is owned by a local attorney, Tiffany Pereira. She was at a conference in Tampa when she got the call from Cape Coral Police Department.

“We were getting ready to start the day, and they called and said someone went through your fence. We said that’s okay, we have two fences here,” Pereira said.

When she raced back, she realized the vehicle that fled the scene was a Hyundai Palisade, based off the pieces left behind.

“The amount of debris on the ground was impressive, we know it was a Hyundai Palisade, dark blue…” she said.

Despite both fences going down, only her dog got out. Now she’s hoping police can use these clues to help track down the driver, or at least the car.

“As much as I want to say, come fix my fence and do what’s right. Be careful, it’s dangerous to drive like that, even if they weren’t drunk. Either way, they were driving in some sort of reckless manner because this kind of damage doesn’t happen if you are paying attention,” Pereira added.

