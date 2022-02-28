ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

FGCU receives artwork from Ukrainian artist in art exchange

By Amanda Lojewski
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YLrL7_0eRkM0RJ00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Prints from an artist in Ukraine are now here in Southwest Florida. The prints illustrate the current and past struggles the country has had.

Bre Fyffe, an art student at Florida Gulf Coast University, currently has the prints. She said she was introduced to a Ukrainian art exchange last year. The exchange includes 44 artists from eight different countries, including Fyffe and Professor Andy Owen.

“It was just a fun kind of activity to be a part of at the time I never thought from last year to this year the current events would be so different,” said Fyffe.

The prints are now part of her own personal collection which means this is the only time this Ukrainian artist Ira Gvozdyk’s prints will be shown to the public.

“She right now is dealing with warfare right outside of her apartment so for her to even be able to send those prints back to artists, that’s a huge sacrifice that she had to make but she also made it happen,” said Fyffe.

FGCU’s Art Gallery Director, John Loscuito, said exchanges like these happen often. It allows people to understand what’s going on throughout the world.

While most prints focus on current events, they don’t have to and when that happens, “it humanizes people you might not know,” said Loscuito.

It’s also the beginning of understanding how people across the globe think.

“For our students to be able to have the opportunity to participate in a global community it’s an incredible opportunity,” said Loscuito. Fyffe added, “majority of the artists coming from Ukraine and the type of artwork they’re making, the current events that are happening now, it’s just surreal.”

Especially artists like Gvozdyk.

“It’s an amazing achievement that she was able to honor her obligations to all those artists in the midst of this, we’re just very thankful and hope she’s safe,” said Loscuito.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Ukraine rejects Russian offer to let civilians flee its assault — to Russia

Ukraine dismissed Russian promises to let civilians flee its forces' assault on major cities Monday after Moscow offered humanitarian corridors that led to Russia itself or its close ally Belarus. Russia announced a cease-fire and said it was offering routes for safe passage out of the capital Kyiv, the southern...
POLITICS
The Hill

7 dead in tornado near Des Moines

Seven people, including two children, are reportedly dead after a tornado ripped through multiple Iowa countries near the capital city of Des Moines. Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said on Sunday that six county residents were killed during the storm, adding the storm destroyed about 52 homes in the country within a span of 13.7 miles wind speeds reaching 155 miles per hour, CNN reported.
DES MOINES, IA
The Hill

House working on bill to ban Russian oil imports

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a letter Sunday that the House is exploring legislative options to isolate Russia, including a ban on Russian oil and energy. "Our bill would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products into the United States, repeal normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, and take the first step to deny Russia access to the World Trade Organization," Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues. "We would also empower the Executive branch to raise tariffs on Russian imports."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
County
Lee County, FL
The Hill

Average gas price highest in over a decade

Average gas prices in the U.S. have hit their highest point in over a decade, reaching a nationwide average of $4 per gallon as of Sunday. According to AAA's national average gas price monitor, the average price for regular gasoline in the U.S. is now $4.009 per gallon, with states like California, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania and Hawaii seeing the highest prices, hovering between $4.18 and $5.29.
TRAFFIC
The Hill

Russians search for BBC, outside news outlets amid Putin crackdown

A growing number of citizens inside Russia are turning to independent news reports rather than state-sponsored propaganda for information about the invasion. The trend comes as Russian officials are working to suppress and distort the work of independent journalists within their own borders and on the ground in Ukraine as they attempt to skew the facts behind the assault and further justify an attack on their neighbor to the west.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Fgcu#Gulf Coast#Ukrainian
Reuters

Bennett says Israel will try to mediate on Ukraine even if prospects poor

JERUSALEM, March 6 (Reuters) - Israel will continue trying to mediate between Russia and Ukraine even if success seems unlikely, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday after returning from surprise talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has requested that Israel serve as intermediary, citing the government's good relations...
IMMIGRATION
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy