Environment

Warmer into midweek, chance showers returns

By Shelby Clark
WETM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh pressure moving out through Monday night. Building cloud cover for the evening into the overnight. Northern portions of the Southern Tier and the Finger Lakes have a slight chance for light snow showers. Flurries can’t be completely ruled out, either. Lows in the mid teens to near 20...

www.mytwintiers.com

22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

It’s goodbye warm weather, hello bitter cold

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Good late Sunday evening to you! I hope you had a great weekend. I also hope you got some time today to enjoy the very early Spring temperatures we had this afternoon. Unfortunately the warm weather is taking a vacation this week. It’s good-bye warm weather, hello to bitter cold temperatures. The warm weather sneaks out of the region overnight as your sleeping and is replaced by much colder air that pushes in behind a cold front that will make its way south overnight. Monday morning winds will begin to pick up out of the north pumping in the cold arctic air. Lows on Washington’s Birthday will range from the teens north to the upper 20s near 30 south. For the day Monday you can expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Winds will be blustery out of the north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. And with strong northerly flow in place temperatures Monday afternoon will range from the teens north to the mid 30s central and mid 40s for north central Kansas. Here in the Tri-cities we will reach our daytime high around lunch time with the thermometer falling afterward as the cold arctic air floods on in.
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Snowfall totals for Sunday

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 14. Tomorrow Morning: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Tomorrow Afternoon: Snow showers. Windy. High 32. Tomorrow Evening: Lingering snow showers. Windy. Low 20s. Conditions remain dry this evening with temperatures hovering around 20. Tonight, light snowfall will start in the North Country a little after midnight,...
ENVIRONMENT
KSLA

Warm weekend with showers and storms possible

(KSLA) - Happy Friday ArkLaTex! We’re heading into a very warm weekend in the ArkLaTex with the chances for showers and storms. Storms, possibly strong to severe may end the weekend. A slight risk for severe weather (2/5) is in place currently for the I-30 corridor. Friday: it’s finally...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Heavy rain, snowy weather forecast across Northwest

The month of March can bring all sorts of wacky weather amidst the shift from winter to spring. Heavy rain and snow will linger across the Northwest on Tuesday while much of the country begins a warm-up, featuring above-average temperatures. A couple of clipper systems will bring some snow across...
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

We’re FINALLY Turning the Corner to GREAT Weather

We’ve spent the past 100+ Hours across the state below freezing with the freezing rain, sleet and ice. We’ll be below freezing this morning, but around noon we will see temps go above freezing,. We’ll see cloudy skies with highs today in the upper-30’s to low-40’s....
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho8.com

Scattered snow and rain showers Friday, Saturday and Sunday

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with winds at 5-10 MPH, overnight lows into the mid 20's. FRIDAY: A slight chance of snow and rain with mostly cloudy skies, highs into the upper 30's with winds at 5-10 MPH. SATURDAY: Scattered snow and rain showers with highs into the mid to upper 30's...
ENVIRONMENT
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Snow and thunderstorms for your Sunday

Much colder air has settled in after yesterday’s storm system has pulled east of town. We’ll start this morning in the 20s and 30s - much colder than the 76° we enjoyed yesterday afternoon! We’ll warm into the mid-40s, but this afternoon will see a good chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm towards the south side of the metro. Colder air continues to move in and we could see some of the rain change over to a winter mix and even snow by late tonight/early tomorrow morning. Accumulation of a dusting to 1.5″ is possible. If you have plans late tonight, there could be a few slick spots. We’ll be watching the winter weather closely and how it may impact Monday’s morning commute. Monday looks to be a brisk day, with temperatures struggling into the 30s with a stronger NW wind. Tuesday and Wednesday appear seasonable, with afternoon highs in the 50s. Our next system looks to swing through on Thursday, bringing a chance of rain, maybe some snow and colder air for Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 59

Near-record warmth today; tracking rain and storms tonight

Get ready for a pleasant day as milder air surges into central Indiana! A warm front lifted over the state last night and the strong southerly wind flow will drive temperatures more than 25 degrees above Indy’s average high of 47°. Highs will be a treat this afternoon and are set to rise into the lower to mid-70s. The record high for the date was set in 1983 at 75°.
ENVIRONMENT

