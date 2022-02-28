ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque store facing fines for not paying employees overtime

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The US Labor Department has fined an Albuquerque grocery store for failing to pay staff overtime. The agency said the Naranjero Supermarket on Isleta paid four workers a fixed salary, not time and a half for work over 40 hours.

The store was also cited for allowing two minors to use a meat saw and meat slicer, which violates federal child labor laws. The store was ordered to pay more than $16,000 in owed overtime pay and nearly a nearly $5,000 fine.

