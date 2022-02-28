Albuquerque store facing fines for not paying employees overtime
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The US Labor Department has fined an Albuquerque grocery store for failing to pay staff overtime. The agency said the Naranjero Supermarket on Isleta paid four workers a fixed salary, not time and a half for work over 40 hours.
The store was also cited for allowing two minors to use a meat saw and meat slicer, which violates federal child labor laws. The store was ordered to pay more than $16,000 in owed overtime pay and nearly a nearly $5,000 fine.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
