New Colorado driver license design unveiled

DENVER (CBS4) – An Aurora woman who created a drug-running operation which transported methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin from sources in Mexico into California and ultimately to Colorado’s Front Range was sentenced last week.
Candelaria Vallejo-Gallo, 43, was sentenced Friday to 23 years in federal prison.
Vallejo-Gallo pleaded guilty last November to two drug distribution charges. United States District Court Judge Raymond Moore allowed Vallejo-Gallo to serve a separate 20-year sentence for money laundering at the same time as the drug sentence.
She was initially charged with 52 criminal counts.
(credit: CBS)
Vallejo-Gallo was deemed by federal prosecutors to be the employer of a network...
Comments / 0