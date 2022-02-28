ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Colorado driver license design unveiled

By Tony Keith
KKTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (KKTV) - A new driver’s license design is available in Colorado starting Monday. “For the first time, Coloradans had a voice in the design of our official State credentials and I am proud that the new Colorado driver license better reflects the iconic beauty of our great state,” said Gov....

www.kktv.com

KKTV

Colorado sues to try to force cleanup of chemicals in foam

DENVER (AP) - Colorado is suing 15 companies in an effort to try to force them to pay for cleaning up contamination caused by firefighting foam that contains long-lasting chemicals associated with serious health conditions. The lawsuit filed Monday in state court by Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser claims they...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Colorado moves to protect abortions in state law

DENVER (AP) - Colorado is among several states attempting to secure the right to abortion as the future of Roe v. Wade hangs in the air after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a conflicting Texas ban on abortion as early as six weeks. The Colorado bill introduced Thursday would codify...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum clock tower displays blue and yellow lights in solidarity with the people of Ukraine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A simple gesture is sharing a powerful message alongside others around the world. Monday night, Colorado Springs lit the Pioneers Museum clock tower in blue and yellow in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The colors represent the Ukrainian flag. The gesture joins actions taken at the state level, with the state capitol doing the same recently.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado State
Telluride, CO
Denver, CO
Ouray, CO
Colorado Government
NJ.com

Your N.J. drivers license could not be suspended for unpaid parking tickets under new plan

For New Jersey drivers, habitually not paying your parking tickets may no longer come with the threat of losing your license. The state Assembly on Monday passed a long-stalled bill that would eliminate license suspensions as punishment for drivers in the state who have not paid more than five parking tickets or failed to show up in court because of unpaid tickets five times.
TRAFFIC
KKTV

Kansas man arrested twice in Colorado in one week, once for reportedly driving 121 mph on Highway 24 and then a 2nd time for domestic violence charges

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Kansas man was arrested twice in Colorado this week for two separate incidents. The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office shared some details on both cases on their Facebook page. According to the sheriff’s office, the man was first contacted along Highway 24 near the El Paso/Huerfano County line on Sunday. He was reportedly driving 121 mph in a 65-mph zone. The deputy was able to diffuse a tense situation when the suspect was pulled over.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Pueblo mass vaccination and testing sites could close in April

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - “I think they’re probably going to be open until the first of April and then they will gradually sort of start to go away. The goal is to try to bring our COVID-19 treatments back into our regular healthcare system, so it’s pretty unusual for us to be giving vaccines in parking lots or to be taking tests in parking lots.”
PUEBLO, CO
Jared Polis
northfortynews

Application Period for Big-Game Licenses in Colorado Opens March 1

Hunters hoping to draw a big-game license in Colorado in 2022 are urged to review the changes in license requirements and fees in the 2022 Colorado Big Game brochure prior to the March 1 opening of the primary draw application period (March 1 – April 5 at 8 pm MT). Hunters are encouraged to submit their applications early to avoid complications or delays.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Ax-swinging woman arrested in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An ax-wielding woman was arrested in Colorado Springs Sunday after threatening bystanders with her weapon. Police responded downtown around noon on reports of a woman swinging an ax at people near Acacia Park. She was located at Platte and Tejon. “Officers contacted the female at...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Couples await progress on second chance for infertility coverage bill

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado passed a law in 2020 promising insurance coverage for some fertility treatments starting Jan. 1 of this year, but problematic wording held up that law taking effect, forcing many couples to put off starting their families. “It definitely took a toll on us emotionally,”...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Aurora Woman Who Was ‘Kingpin’ Of Drug Running Operation Sentenced To Prison

DENVER (CBS4) – An Aurora woman who created a drug-running operation which transported methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin from sources in Mexico into California and ultimately to Colorado’s Front Range was sentenced last week. Candelaria Vallejo-Gallo, 43, was sentenced Friday to 23 years in federal prison. Vallejo-Gallo pleaded guilty last November to two drug distribution charges. United States District Court Judge Raymond Moore allowed Vallejo-Gallo to serve a separate 20-year sentence for money laundering at the same time as the drug sentence. She was initially charged with 52 criminal counts. (credit: CBS) Vallejo-Gallo was deemed by federal prosecutors to be the employer of a network...
AURORA, CO
Daily Mail

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says his state will be the first to accept cryptocurrency payment for TAXES and that locals will soon also be able to use it for driver's licenses and hunting licenses

Colorado Gov. Jay Polis says his state will allow residents to pay their taxes with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin starting this summer, as cities and states throughout the country vie to become the nation's 'crypto capital.'. Polis says the payments would go through an intermediary, who will convert the rapidly fluctuating...
POLITICS
KKTV

Rock climber falls to death at Colorado state park

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - A rock climber fell several hundred feet to his death while descending a wall in Eldorado Canyon State Park near Boulder. Boulder County sheriff’s officials say the 48-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was descending the backside of the Bastille Wall on Thursday afternoon when he fell about 300 to 400 feet.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado DMV quietly testing out smiling with teeth in license photos

DENVER — Smile! Toothy smiles are now allowed in Colorado driver license photos on a trial basis. The Colorado Department of Revenue confirmed details of a memo forwarded to Next with Kyle Clark by an employee from the state Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The memo states that as of Feb. 23, DMV employees can allow people to smile in their photographs with open lips and visible teeth.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Colorado Springs D-11 parts ways with superintendent

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One of the biggest school districts in El Paso County is parting ways with their superintendent. District 11′s school board says it reached a “mutual, amicable” separation agreement with Dr. Michael Thomas following a special meeting Wednesday night. Thomas’ departure is effective immediately. The terms of the separation include 14 months of severance and health benefits for the now-former superintendent.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs, Fountain on ‘accident alert’ status

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs and Fountain are on accident alert status Sunday as snow continues to fall in the Pikes Peak region. Under accident alert status, if drivers are involved in a crash and there are no injuries, suspected drug/alcohol use, or public property damage, drivers are asked to exchange information versus calling police. Drivers then have up 72 hours to report the crash.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Body-cam footage released after floor collapses at a Colorado house party with more than 100 people inside

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies arrived at a house in Colorado where the floor collapsed during a party to the sound of screaming and terrified voices on Saturday. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office released body-camera footage from a responding deputy who was called to the chaotic scene. You can watch the video at the top of this article. There were between 100 and 150 people at the home when part of the main floor collapsed, according to South Metro Fire Rescue. The incident happened along E. Princeton Place, the neighborhood is in Englewood south of Denver. Three juveniles were taken to the hospital, two had minor injuries and one had serious injuries.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO

