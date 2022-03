BOISE — The House on Thursday approved legislation that would bar Idaho officials from releasing where they obtain the drugs used in lethal injection executions. The House voted 38-30 to send the measure to the Senate. The Idaho Department of Correction has long tried to keep details about where and how it obtains lethal injection drugs secret, but the bill from Caldwell Republican Rep. Greg Chaney would make that secrecy...

IDAHO STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO