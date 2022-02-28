ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Gas Prices Keep Rising as War Rages and Sanctions Mount

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sIK10_0eRkKWZK00

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has roiled the oil market, with crude spiking briefly to over $100/barrel before returning to the mid-$90s, leading to higher prices at the pump, says AAA Northeast.

Today, the national average price of $3.61 for a gallon of self-serve regular is about 8 cents higher than last week, 25 cents higher than last month, and 89 cents higher than last year.

Uncertainties abound about how war could impact the oil market, including:

  • How much the decision to block some Russian banks from SWIFT will hamper Russian energy exports
  • Whether any export pipelines will be damaged
  • What OPEC decides to do with production levels

“Russia’s invasion and the sanctions by the U.S. and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters,” said Alec Slatky, Director of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast. “The oil market responds poorly to volatility, and U.S. consumers feel the effects at the pump.”

Today, Arkansas registers the lowest prices in the nation at $3.23, followed by Kentucky at $3.25. California and Hawaii continue to hold the highest prices in the nation at $4.83 and $4.55, respectively.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
State
California State
Newport, RI
Business
State
Kentucky State
Newport, RI
Traffic
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#U S Oil Production#Aaa Northeast#Russian#Swift
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Russia
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian soldiers being fired while invading Ukraine

In a video circulating on social media on Thursday, a Russian soldier appeared to claim he and other soldiers deployed in Ukraine were being ordered by their superiors to sign papers retroactively firing them in what may be a move to deny their involvement in the invasion. The Moscow-based Conflict...
MILITARY
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy