Boston, MA

Lenox Sophia granted a BYOB license

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 6 days ago
Well, this is great news!

Lenox Sophia– the casual and cozy fine dining restaurant that opened last month on A Street just received a Bring Your Own Bottle (malt beverage/beer/wine) license from the City of Boston. It goes into effect on Wednesday, March 2nd.

This new Southie spot is owned and operated by Chef Shi Mei and is open Wednesday – Saturday: 5pm – 10pm.

About Shi Mei

A native of the Boston for over 30 years, he graduated from Umass-Amherst in 2000 with B.S. in economics and Johnson & Wales University in 2009 with AA in culinary arts. He spent 6 years working at Whole Foods Market as a regional financial accountant. From 2011 to present, he worked all gamut of the culinary field. In 2011, he worked at Thomas Keller’s acclaimed 3 Michelin stars restaurant, The French Laundry, in Napa Valley which has consistently been rated as the best restaurant in the country. Following a successful stint at The French Laundry, he moved to San Antonio, TX to be the chef de cuisine at Jason Dady’s Bin 555. With an appetite for more knowledge, particularly in wine, he returned to California to work at Jackson Family Wines. Once he completed his vintner education, in the summer of 2015, he reunited with Jason Dady in San Antonio, TX to become his Director of Operations where he oversaw the culinary successes of 6 different restaurant concepts.

In the works for the past two and a half years, Lenox Sophia comes from chef Shi Mei, a longtime Boston resident who left accounting for culinary school over a decade ago and never looked back. His career has taken him from Thomas Keller’s Bouchon and the French Laundry in California to Jason Dady’s Bin 555 in Texas and back to Boston to work on Lenox Sophia, which he describes as a “casual fine dining” restaurant. While working on the plans, he put in time in various local kitchens, including Asta, Whaling in Oklahoma, and Mida.

ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

