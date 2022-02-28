ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Chevron Just Acquired a Big Name in Renewable Energy

Zacks.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCVX - Free Report) , the widely-known oil and gas giant, has just made a deal to acquire a leading biofuel and renewable chemical company. The deal is said to stem from the oil and gas industry’s recent initiatives to produce cleaner sources of energy and meet new emission standards. Fossil-fuel...

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

bizjournals

Monday Digest: Union Square to lose another major retailer; Chevron bets big on renewables

Good morning, Bay Area. As armed conflict intensified in the Ukraine over the weekend, its vice prime minister flagged down SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Twitter for some help from its Starlink satellite system to provide internet access for the country. "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route," Musk tweeted. Meanwhile, Airbnb Inc. is offering free short-term housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees fleeing the invasion and will work with neighboring European states to provide long-term stays. The war is already showing up in the price of oil and gas as investors fret over its potential to snarl Russia's supply, with average retail prices up 10 cents per gallon in the last two weeks both nationally and in California, according to AAA, which expects further increases. Here's a deeper look at what's happening to start off the business week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reuters

Chevron raises clean energy bet with $3 billion Renewable Energy Group deal

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) is buying biodiesel maker Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI.O) for $3.15 billion, in its biggest bet so far on alternative fuels. The second-biggest U.S. oil and gas producer said on Monday it would pay $61.5 in cash for each share of Renewable Energy, a premium of over 40% to the company's Friday close. Renewable Energy shares rose more than 37% in premarket trading.
MarketWatch

Renewable Energy shares soar 32.6% premarket on news Chevron to acquire company for $3.15 billion in cash

Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc. REGI, +40.49% soared 32.6% in premarket trade Monday, after announcing an agreement for Chevron Corp. to acquire the company in an all-cash deal valued at $3.15 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Chevron will pay $61.50 per each Renewable Energy share owned, for a premium of about 57% over a 30-day averaged based on its closing stock price Friday. The deal is expected to close in the second half. "The transaction is expected to accelerate progress toward Chevron's goal to grow renewable fuels production capacity to 100,000 barrels per day by 2030 and brings additional feedstock supplies and pre-treatment facilities," the company said in a statement. Once the deal closes, Chevron's renewable fuels business will be headquartered in Ames, Iowa. Renewable Energy CEO Cynthia Warner will join the Chevron board. Renewable Energy shares are down 44% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
