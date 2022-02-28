Shanty Creek Hosts MHSAA Boys and Girls Downhill Ski Race

It was a beautiful day for Shanty Creek to host the Michigan High School Athletic Association boys and girls downhill ski race.

Parents and students from all over Michigan converged on the ski hill Monday.

The event is helping the area by bringing people in to shop at local grocery stores, eat at restaurants and stay at hotels.

Some families just drove in for the day, while others made a weekend trip out of the event.

“We decided to stay at the Cedar River Lodge and we had a great experience there,” said Robert Matthews, a parent of a ski racer. “Swimming pool outside, it was awesome, and then last night we went out with a few of our teammates for dinner.”

“We are staying at Shanty Creek and we have been visiting the restaurants,” added Renee Triemstra, also a parent of a ski racer.

Tune in to 9&10 News tonight to hear the results from the races.