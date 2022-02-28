ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Euphoria’s Angus Cloud Recommends a Good Cry

By Roxana Hadadi, @roxana_hadadi
Vulture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoilers for the Euphoria season two finale “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name” below. Nearly every character in Euphoria’s wide ensemble is actually many different people, their identity shifting depending on whom they’re with — friends, family, love interests, strangers. The tempest of events...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Euphoria's Angus Cloud Once Accidentally Ate Megan Thee Stallion's Sandwich: 'I Had to Apologize'

It's not every day where someone can say they stole something from Megan Thee Stallion — but Angus Cloud managed to accidentally do just that!. Recently, the 23-year-old Euphoria star sat beside Megan at Coach's New York Fashion Week show. He recalled the experience while speaking to InStyle, detailing the hilariously unfortunate mishap that occurred when he mistakenly took her sandwich from the green room.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Angus Cloud Becomes Face of Polo by Ralph Lauren Fragrances

Appealing to a new generation of Polo lovers, Ralph Lauren Fragrances has tapped Euphoria star and actor Angus Cloud as its new face. The digital campaign highlights the brand’s iconic line of Polo fragrances, including Polo Green, Polo Blue and Polo Red. “Every time I was in the thrift...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Connecticut Post

‘Euphoria’s’ Angus Cloud Unpacks That Season 2 Finale: ‘Pretty Sad, Right?’

Angus Cloud’s Fezco has had quite the journey this season of “Euphoria.” The sophomore season of the Sam Levinson show for HBO saw Fez picking up the pieces after his brother Ashtray (Javon Walton) killed drug dealer Mouse (Meeko Gattuso) with a hammer to the head. Following a frightening (and naked) encounter with soft-spoken drug lord Laurie (Martha Kelly), Fez took in heroin addict Faye (Chloe Cherry), the girlfriend of Mouse’s associate Custer (Tyler Chase).
TV SERIES
Vulture

HBO and SAG-AFTRA Respond to Euphoria Set Reports

On TV, the attendees of Euphoria season two, episode one’s New Year’s Eve party were engaging in all manner of gleeful teenage messiness, but on set, sources claim, a much grimmer scene was unfolding. Production sources told the Daily Beast in a report from March 4 that the atmosphere on Euphoria’s set was “hellish,” consisting of 18-hour work days, chilly weather with no holding areas for extras, and meals provided long after the six-hour mark that SAG-AFTRA mandates. But in a statement, HBO says “production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols.”
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Levinson
Vulture

Dua Lipa Teaches Jimmy Fallon Her ‘Don’t Start Now’ TikTok Dance

Dua Lipa is reclaiming the viral TikTok dance she accidentally created in 2017. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she talked about her dance evolution and how she grew from the criticism of her stage performances. “‘She looks like she’s trying to put a shoe on in a rush or something’,” said Lipa about the comments online. However, she doesn’t hold any grudges. “I think it’s okay. When I look back on it, and the reason that we’re talking about this, is because I’ve brought it back. I’m doing it on my tour; I’m reclaiming it.” Lipa is currently incorporating the moves during “Don’t Start Now” while on tour. She discusses how the meme caused her pain and encouraged her to work harder as a performer. “It caused me a lot of grief; I was being bullied online. It wasn’t very nice. I can look at it from a different perspective,” she said, “I look back on it with such fondness because it helped me grow into the artist I wanted to become.” Fallon asked if she could show him the dance and an audience member enthusiastically yelled, “Yes!” as Fallon got up to learn a thing or two. However, he could not keep up with her as the Roots began to play “Don’t Start Now.” Dua Lipa can check in on Fallon in a year or two to see if he’s been practicing his moves.
THEATER & DANCE
TMZ.com

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Deserves Bitch Slap For Attacking Kim, Pete

Gene Simmons says Kanye West needs to man up and back off Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ... and he thinks a bitch slap might just be the wake-up call Kanye needs. We got the KISS rocker Thursday at Kings Road Cafe and gauged his opinion on Kanye's repeated online attacks aimed at his estranged wife and her new boyfriend, and Ye's behavior since the divorce.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euphoria#Mining Equipment#Our Life#Swat
Vulture

Alan Ladd Jr., Producer Involved in 14 Best Picture Nominees, Dead at 84

Alan Ladd Jr., the producer who green-lit Star Wars and worked on 14 Best Picture–nominated films, has died. He was 84. Ladd was known for being a stand-up guy and an all-around nice fellow. “There are snakes in this business and then there’s Alan Ladd,” director Richard Donner was quoted as saying by the Associated Press. Ladd’s daughter broke the news in a Facebook post. No cause of death was given.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

50 Cent Threatens to Ghost Starz Over Power Book IV Renewal

Rapper and executive producer 50 Cent presented the sassiest use of the eggplant emoji since its conception in a series of five Instagram posts on Wednesday. “This is me packing my stuff, STARZ 😵🍆,” he wrote in the caption underneath a video of a man throwing his stuff in a bag and stomping it shut. The hilarious stock photos of luggage came as Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson threatened to exit his deal with Starz, where he executive produces the Power franchise. Jackson expressed frustration over Starz’s failure to renew Power spinoff Book IV: Force, which lured in the largest premiere audience in Starz history. “They renewed High town and FORCE is the highest rated show they have it sitting in limbo,” the producer wrote. “If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here. 🤦‍♂️” A source close to the situation told The Wrap that Jackson’s contract is not officially terminated until the fall, but his recent condemnation of the network proves there’s a chance that 50 Cent may go “Ghost.”
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
buzzfeednews.com

Maude Apatow Opened Up About The Reaction To Lexi's Relationship With Fezco In "Euphoria" And Revealed She Wants To Keep Working With Angus Cloud In The Next Season

Maude Apatow has opened up about her onscreen relationship with Angus Cloud in Euphoria, revealing that she hopes their characters can explore their relationship in the next season. Maude's character, Lexi, and Angus's character, Fezco, have been fan favorites throughout Season 2 as their relationship has progressed, a narrative arc...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Elite Daily

Euphoria's Angus Cloud Revealed What He Thinks Fez's Letter To Lexi Said

The second season of Euphoria was filled with toxic couples, but one pairing stood out from the rest as the sweetest new relationship on television. During Season 1, nobody could have predicted Fez and Lexi would make a perfect match, but after the kind-hearted dealer hit it off with the introspective wallflower at the New Year’s Eve party in Season 2’s premiere, everybody was shipping Fexi. But sadly, their budding romance got clipped in the season finale, when an ill-timed police raid prevented Fez from attending Lexi’s play, where he was preparing to give her flowers and a note. Fans never found out what Fez’s letter to Lexi on Euphoria actually said, but Angus Cloud revealed the gist of it in a recent interview.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Maude Apatow's dad keeps leaving embarrassing comments on posts of her and Angus Cloud

If you're a Euphoria fan, then likely as not you're about as obsessed with Fez and Lexi's budding romance as it's possible to be. Watching these two - played by Angus Cloud and Maude Apatow - get closer throughout recent episodes has been one of fans' most loved storylines all season. But, apparently there's one person who isn't quite as passionate about the whole thing as we are; Maude's dad Judd Apatow, who has been leaving pretty embarrassing comments on posts of the pair. It's kind of amazing.
CELEBRITIES
Esquire

Euphoria Season Two Finale: The Fight Is Good

This story contains spoilers for the Season Two finale of Euphoria. It might be hard, I know, to pare Euphoria down. To peel off something like the "Holding Out for a Hero" number from Lexi's play, or every single song that you didn't see coming over the course of eight episodes, or whatever the heck is happening with the Jacobs clan this season, to actually figure out what this show is actually trying to tell us.
TV SERIES
Kansas City Star

Is Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney Engaged?

A major milestone? Although Sydney Sweeney was spotted showing off a surprising hairstyle change, it was the massive diamond ring that had people talking. The Euphoria star, 24, was photographed on Monday, February 28, with red hair and a large sparkler on her left ring finger, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The sighting quickly sparked speculation that Sweeney was engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Davino, four years after the duo were first linked.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy