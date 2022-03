In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Pittsburgh Penguins have been scouting the Buffalo Sabres. Who might they have their eyes on? Could the Penguins also be thinking about a deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs? Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks continue to test the trade market on almost every player and the New Jersey Devils have told defenseman P.K. Subban he won’t be back with the team next season. Finally, the Edmonton Oilers are dealing with some illnesses. What does this mean for their goaltending situation?

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO