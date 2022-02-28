WF city staff, third-party collectors eye Tuesday’s City Council

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After Tuesday morning’s Wichita Falls City Council meeting, people could see fewer third-party commercial roll-off dumpsters around town.

That’s if Councilors amend the current ordinance. A change that would see the city take over businesses they felt were lost over the years, hopefully putting a lid on this trash dispute.

“One councilor put it, these guys have gotten out of their lane over time and what we’re trying to do is put them back in their lane. It’s expanded and grown to a point where it’s really affecting the collection revenue rates,” City of Wichita Falls Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber said.

Schreiber is referring to the third-party commercial roll-off companies around the area, which he said is affecting the pockets of the city and possibly residents too.

“The city’s invested hundreds of millions of dollars in our solid waste collection system, with equipment, personnel, facilities, landfill, transfer station, so when you lose those customers, and you lose that solid waste stream, if you will, it affects everybody else. What it does, it causes the rates, for everyone else to pay more overall for the service,” Schreiber said.

While owners of those roll-off companies disagree, like M&R Services owner Mickey Fincannon, who was hoping they would get another chance to speak with council.

“We had received some information from the city that we thought we’d be able to make a presentation to the city about the concerns of the citizens and local businesses. Right now it seems like the city staff is trying to implement a plan or implement these purchases before they ever have a plan on what they want to do,” Fincannon said.

Adding they’ve operated this way for years now and never had issues with the city until now.

“Everyone that utilizes dumpsters has a right to know exactly what’s going on before the city jumps out and spends millions of dollars to pursue a project to get in the private section business and compete against small businesses here in the county,” Fincannon said.

But Schreiber feels like they have a concrete plan. if approved. Purchase two trucks capable of picking up the new incoming roll-off containers while still allowing third parties to provide construction roll-off services.

“We’re not trying to run companies out of business, we’re trying to recapture, re-establish a service and recapture customers that were already the cities. That’s what we’re trying to do,” Schreiber said.

This would all be paid for out of the sanitation department fund balance. They already have the funds needed.

