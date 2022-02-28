ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Program brings mental health care to NJ essential workers

By Andrew Ramos
PIX11
PIX11
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M9oBf_0eRkIdj700

NEW JERSEY (PIX11)–Ana Delgado, a registered nurse at Rutgers University, knows all about the emotional and mental strain of COVID-19.

She says the past two years have taken a toll on her and her colleagues’ mental health.

“COVID is, in the literal sense, a trauma that does not stop,” she said.

Delgado is among the many essential workers now getting the help they need through free virtual workshops being offered through a partnership with the HPAE, AFT and Mental Health Association in New Jersey.

The Moving Forward, Getting Stronger program is broken up into four courses all being offered virtually including mental health first aid, trauma and traumatic stress, coping and resiliency and creating and providing peer to peer support.

The workshops, which are open to the public, start next week and registration has now begun.

Get more information here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

COVID-19 vaccine campaign successful, saved 48,000 lives: Dr. Chokshi

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An estimated 48,000 deaths have been prevented since the city launched its vaccination campaign in December 2020, New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said Friday. He also said that New Yorkers getting their vaccinations averted over 300,000 hospitalizations and prevented more than 1.9 million cases. The estimated figures are […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Black NYers faced higher hospitalization rate than white counterparts during omicron surge: NYC health dept.

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Black New Yorkers were twice as likely to be hospitalized during the omicron surge compared to white residents, according to a report by the New York City Health Department released Wednesday. Officials said the COVID-19 pandemic worsened health inequities driven by anti-Black structural racism, which contributed to the high rates of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Care#Mental Health First Aid#Health First#Rutgers University#Covid#Hpae#The Moving Forward
PIX11

NYC drops school mask mandate and proof of vaccination

NEW YORK — Come Monday, the 1 million students in New York City public schools will no longer have to wear face masks indoors, for the first time since schools reopened for in-person instruction in the late fall of 2020. Also on Monday, the city’s Key to NYC Program will be suspended; it required people […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX on Politics panel: Breaking down COVID rules, NYC crime, more

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Major changes to New York City’s COVID-19 restrictions and mandates were announced by Mayor Eric Adams on Friday. PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino, PIX11 political reporters Henry Rosoff and Ayana Harry, and City and State’s Jeff Coltin sat down on Sunday to discuss the end of the city’s school mask […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

Red light, green light: NYC intros new COVID alert system

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams announced the end to a number of COVID restrictions for New York City on Monday, but he warned the pandemic isn’t over yet as he introduced a new color-coded alert system. The system is designed to let New Yorkers know what levels of precautions they should be taking. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

What business owners think about mask, vaccine mandates ending

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams announced mask and vaccine mandates will end Monday. Some business owners believe it’s too soon, while others — like Carmine Polito, owner of Portofino restaurant in Forest Hills, Queens — are hoping it will bring business back. He told PIX11 News he had a steady stream of customers […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Harlem hospital worker’s own home is a health hazard, he says

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An East Harlem hospital worker said he spends all day helping others, but then comes home to a health hazard.  Johnny Martinez is a hospital maintenance worker, and has been for 27 years. He said he tries to help others every day, only to come home to constant leaks and problems […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NY advocates slam Adams’ proposed education budget cuts

CIVIC CENTER, Manhattan (PIX11) – Education advocates are calling for more equity in New York City schools after the city announced hundreds of millions of dollars in proposed budget cuts. Matt Gonzales is a coordinator with New Yorkers for Racially Just Public Schools, the group of parents, students and advocates who gathered to rally on […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Hearing held on extending mayoral control over NYC schools

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — For the last two decades, New York City’s public schools have been under mayoral control, but that control is set to expire June 30.  A public hearing was held Friday to help the New York State Legislature decide the best way to run the nation’s largest school system. State Sen. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy