Hahnville, LA

LSP: 23-year-old woman killed in crash on Bonnet Carre’ Spillway bridge

By Michaela Romero
 6 days ago

HAHNVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police began investigating a three-vehicle crash on February 27, 2022.

According to LSP, around 3:30 a.m., troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-10 west near MP 212.8 on the Bonnet Carre’ Spillway bridge in St. Charles Parish.

The crash killed 23-year-old Alexis Jones of Woodville, Mississippi.

The initial investigation revealed a St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy was driving a fully marked 2021
Chevrolet Tahoe patrol unit on I-10 West near MP 212.8.

The Deputy stopped his vehicle in the left lane with the emergency lights activated to assist in blocking the roadway for a disabled 2017 Chevrolet Camaro that was involved in a previous crash.

Jones approached the location driving a 2018 Nissan Sentra. Jones failed to stop and impacted
the rear of the patrol unit. The initial impact caused the Tahoe to move forward and impact the Camaro.

Jones was unrestrained at the time of the crash, suffered serious injuries, and was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

The front-seat passenger in the Nissan was also unrestrained, suffered serious injuries, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

At the time of the crash, the Deputy and the driver of the Camaro were outside of their vehicles speaking about the first crash. They were uninjured during this crash.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash on the part of Jones. Toxicology samples were collected from all drivers and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers remind drivers to make safe decisions while behind the wheel.

