Family, friends of Ukrainian civilians do their best to keep in touch amidst invasion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As Ukrainians have been coping with disaster on their home turf, one North Carolina organization said the number one challenge for Ukrainian civilians right now is staying alive.

Donna Goldstein is the co-president of the Ukrainian Association of North Carolina. She said right now, many Ukrainians are living in subway stations and many are struggling to keep up with their daily needs like groceries and medical supplies.

“So it’s a kind of dystopian, and it’s almost made worse by the ease with which we can communicate with them,” Goldstein said. “I mean, I’m on one hand, I’m so grateful I check in every day … ‘OK, y’all are still there? Are you in the shelter? Are you back in your homes? But it’s heartbreaking, because they’re like, right there, and I can’t do anything for them.”

Natali Georgieva has lived in the United States for 10 years. Originally from Bulgaria, her grandmother lives in Ukraine. She said worrying about her family overseas has been constant.

“I cannot imagine, you know, people who have their brothers and sisters on the front line, that just are going to fight for their country, how they feel. It’s one day you just wake up and you wake up in a nightmare,” said Georgieva.

Both Georgieva and Goldstein said it’s surreal to see this happening on a land they know so well.

“My mom was born and raised there … it’s a beautiful country with an extremely amazing culture, and amazing people,” said Georgieva.

Goldstein added, “It’s just horrifying. Again, civilian targets have at this point been largely spared …. but I just don’t know what direction this war will take.”

Goldstein said, donating money will certainly help, but she also encourages people to call their lawmakers.

“Call the White House, tell them you want support for Ukraine. When the government understands that their constituents support this effort, they will vote appropriately,” said Goldstein.

Goldstein explained, right now Ukraine is in more dire need of medical supplies and help for their military. She recommended donating to an organization called, “ Revived Soldiers of Ukraine ,” or “ Razom for Ukraine. ” You can also donate to Amnesty International or even a group like UNICEF , along with a number of other organizations.

