ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Family, friends of Ukrainian civilians do their best to keep in touch amidst invasion

By Claire Molle
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XkGOt_0eRkI1Ss00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As Ukrainians have been coping with disaster on their home turf, one North Carolina organization said the number one challenge for Ukrainian civilians right now is staying alive.

Donna Goldstein is the co-president of the Ukrainian Association of North Carolina. She said right now, many Ukrainians are living in subway stations and many are struggling to keep up with their daily needs like groceries and medical supplies.

“So it’s a kind of dystopian, and it’s almost made worse by the ease with which we can communicate with them,” Goldstein said. “I mean, I’m on one hand, I’m so grateful I check in every day … ‘OK, y’all are still there? Are you in the shelter? Are you back in your homes? But it’s heartbreaking, because they’re like, right there, and I can’t do anything for them.”

Natali Georgieva has lived in the United States for 10 years. Originally from Bulgaria, her grandmother lives in Ukraine. She said worrying about her family overseas has been constant.

“I cannot imagine, you know, people who have their brothers and sisters on the front line, that just are going to fight for their country, how they feel. It’s one day you just wake up and you wake up in a nightmare,” said Georgieva.

Both Georgieva and Goldstein said it’s surreal to see this happening on a land they know so well.

“My mom was born and raised there … it’s a beautiful country with an extremely amazing culture, and amazing people,” said Georgieva.

Goldstein added, “It’s just horrifying. Again, civilian targets have at this point been largely spared …. but I just don’t know what direction this war will take.”

Goldstein said, donating money will certainly help, but she also encourages people to call their lawmakers.

“Call the White House, tell them you want support for Ukraine. When the government understands that their constituents support this effort, they will vote appropriately,” said Goldstein.

Goldstein explained, right now Ukraine is in more dire need of medical supplies and help for their military. She recommended donating to an organization called, “ Revived Soldiers of Ukraine ,” or “ Razom for Ukraine. ” You can also donate to Amnesty International or even a group like UNICEF , along with a number of other organizations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Virginia Republicans block effort to start recreational marijuana sales in September

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — House Republicans rejected an effort to speed up recreational marijuana sales in Virginia. On Monday, a House General Laws subcommittee voted 5-3 along party lines to carry over the bill until next year. The Virginia Senate passed the legislation, which would have allowed recreational sales to start this September, on a bipartisan vote.
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian soldiers being fired while invading Ukraine

In a video circulating on social media on Thursday, a Russian soldier appeared to claim he and other soldiers deployed in Ukraine were being ordered by their superiors to sign papers retroactively firing them in what may be a move to deny their involvement in the invasion. The Moscow-based Conflict...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unicef#Bulgaria#Ukrainians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy