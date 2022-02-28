Suspect in multiple armed robberies arrested

The Colorado Springs Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to multiple armed robberies in Colorado Springs. The robberies included:

01/15/2022 Hot Tamale Arcade, 2402 East Boulder Street

01/16/2022 Treasure Island Arcade, 425 North Murray Boulevard

01/17/2022 Wishing Well Arcade, 5917 North Academy Boulevard

02/01/2022 Wishing Well Arcade, 5917 North Academy Boulevard

02/01/2022 Subway restaurant, 2876 North Powers Boulevard

02/02/2022 Subway restaurant, 5613 North Academy Boulevard

02/02/2022 Fazoli’s restaurant, 3607 Austin Bluffs Parkway

Following a thorough investigation, CSPD Robbery Unit Detectives identified the suspect as 50-year-old Ryan David Nelson. A warrant for Nelson’s arrest was obtained on the morning of February 3, 2022. He was taken into custody later that afternoon by the CSPD Tactical Enforcement Unit in the 8000 block of Interlaken Drive.

Nelson has been charged with six counts of Aggravated Robbery and one count of Attempted Aggravated Robbery.

