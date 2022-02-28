A little cool tonight but overall great Carnival weather

The coolest winter walk-through in Upstate New York has closed for the season thanks to Mother Nature. It was a late start and an early end to the magical ice castles that came to the Empire State for the first time. The winter attraction at Festival Commons in Lake George, which drew visitors from all over, didn't open until January 23 thanks to a long stretch of warm winter weather in December. Another run of above-normal temperatures has put an end to the popular event. "Weather conditions will require the closure of the structure for the winter," officials in Warren County announced.

LAKE GEORGE, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO