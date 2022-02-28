ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A little cool tonight but overall great Carnival weather

By Hank Allen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures will be on the cool side tonight and in the morning but overall this will be very nice weather to wrap up the Carnival season on Tuesday. Look for mostly...

