Records: UConn (24-5, 16-1 Big East), Villanova (23-7, 15-4) Depth: For the past week, UConn coach Geno Auriemma has had the luxury of a renewed depth. After eight of his 12 players missed at least two games or more due to injury or illness this season, the Hall of Fame coach now has a rotation that goes nine deep, including its most recent re-addition in Paige Bueckers.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO