NHL

Auston Matthews named the NHL’s first star of the week

By Mike Gould
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthews scored four goals and nine points in four games with the Maple Leafs between Feb. 21 and 27, including three multi-point outings. The 24-year-old forward posted four points in Toronto’s 10–7 win over the Detroit Red...

FOX Sports

Calgary takes home win streak into matchup with Montreal

LINE: Flames -400, Canadiens +310. BOTTOM LINE: Calgary hosts Montreal looking to prolong its 11-game home winning streak. The Flames are 15-4-4 at home. Calgary is the top team in the Western Conference with 5.8 assists per game, led by Johnny Gaudreau averaging 0.9. The Canadiens have gone 5-17-6 away...
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Spezza Sees Matthews as NHL’s MVP

While it’s a conversation that has become more prominent amongst hockey circles, Spezza made it very clear in a recent interview where he stands when it comes to who should be up for the NHL’s most valuable player – his teammate, Auston Matthews. Spezza made note of...
NHL
Yardbarker

Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom named NHL’s second star for February

Markstrom topped the NHL with eight wins in 10 starts, going 8-1-0 with a 2.04 goals-against average, .929 save percentage and one shutout to lift the Flames (31-14-6, 68 points) from fourth to first in the Pacific Division via a 10-1-0 February. Markstrom yielded two or fewer goals in seven of his 10 outings, highlighted by his League-leading eighth shutout of the season Feb. 9 vs. VGK (28 SV) – two shy of the franchise record established by Miikka Kiprusoff in 2005-06 (10). He also made a season-high 46 saves (on 48 shots) Feb. 10 vs. TOR, three off of his personal best achieved Dec. 28, 2019 vs. LAK and Feb. 12, 2020 vs. CHI (both w/ VAN). The 32-year-old Gävle, Sweden, native has compiled a 24-11-5 record through 41 total appearances this season, ranking among the NHL leaders in shutouts (1st; 8), goals-against average (5th; 2.13), save percentage (5th; .925) and wins (8th; 24).
NHL
Yardbarker

Why the Los Angeles Kings’ rebuild is ahead of schedule

Every year, the NHL sees a few teams fly out of the gate only to fade around the midway point of the season and regress back to the level that was expected of them. These teams fall into the "They Are Who We Thought They Were" category, as Dennis Green might say.
NHL
Buffalo News

Live coverage: Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs

Follow along as the Buffalo Sabres take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:30 p.m. in Scotiabank Arena. To see all of The News' Sabres coverage, visit buffalonews.com/sports/sabres. Follow the action on the ice through reports from our team and select media accounts:
NHL
9&10 News

Red Wings visit the Lightning after overtime victory

Detroit Red Wings (24-24-6, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (35-12-6, second in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -369, Red Wings +286; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host Detroit after the Red Wings knocked off Carolina 4-3 in overtime. The Lightning are 20-9-3...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Philadelphia Flyers Trade Deadline History

The Philadelphia Flyers will be one of the most interesting teams to watch leading up to the NHL trade deadline on March 21. A forgettable season and looming roster turnover have made them clear-cut sellers in this year’s market. Claude Giroux has been the subject of rumors in recent weeks. The long-time captain is arguably the most coveted player on the trading block.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres reassign forward Jack Quinn to Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres announced Tuesday that they have reassigned forward Jack Quinn to the Rochester Americans. Quinn suffered a lower-body injury on January 20 in his second career NHL game and returned to practice with the Sabres Tuesday morning. In two NHL games, the 23-year-old has a goal and an...
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Jack Johnson to play 1,000th NHL game

Lightning go for fifth straight win; Canadiens begin road trip seeking sixth victory in row. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the nine games Tuesday. Jack Johnson to play...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 5-1 Loss to Sabres

For the first time in 81 days, the Toronto Maple Leafs were allowed to play in front of a full capacity crowd at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. However, as is often the case when the Buffalo Sabres come to town, the Maple Leafs skated off with a loss and one that has much of Leafs Nation is looking to the sky in bewilderment.
NHL
The Associated Press

Last-place Coyotes beat NHL-leading Avalanche again, 2-1

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The NHL’s worst team looked anything but against the league’s best squad this season. Nick Schmaltz scored early in the third period, Karel Vejmelka stopped 42 shots and the struggling Arizona Coyotes beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Thursday night. In four games...
NHL
ESPN

Washington Capitals to visit Carolina Hurricanes in 2023 outdoor NHL game

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Capitals will be the Carolina Hurricanes' opponent in the NHL's outdoor Stadium Series game next season. The game is scheduled to take place Feb. 18, 2023, at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium across the parking lot from the Hurricanes' home arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The league announced the rivalry matchup Thursday, hours before the Hurricanes visit the Capitals in a potential playoff preview.
NHL
Reuters

Evgeni Malkin's three-point game leads Pens past Lightning

Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin tallied a goal and two assists as the visiting Penguins broke the Tampa Bay Lightning’s five-game winning streak with a 5-1 blowout on Thursday. Malkin set up both scores in Pittsburgh’s two-goal first period. He potted a breakaway goal in the third for the Penguins, who have won three straight and are 8-1-0 in their past nine road games.
NHL
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres, Leafs tied 1-1

For the first time in over two calendar years, the Buffalo Sabres are paying the Toronto Maple Leafs a visit at Scotiabank Arena. The blue and gold are trying to salvage the fifth and final game of a fruitless road trip.
NHL
NHL

Rapid Recap: Canucks 4, Islanders 3

The Islanders dropped a 4-3 decision to the Vancouver on Thursday night. The New York Islanders dropped a 4-3 decision to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night at UBS Arena. 3:37 - NYI 1, VAN 0 - Noah Dobson opened the scoring as his one-timer sails past Demko's far side. Brock Nelson and Andy Greene collected assists.
NHL
The Associated Press

Wild rally past Flyers 5-4, snap 4-game losing streak

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Minnesota Wild weren’t happy with their play, but they were thrilled to get a much-needed win. Ryan Hartman had two goals and Jonas Brodin and Matt Boldy scored 25 seconds apart in the third period to lead Minnesota to a 5-4 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.
NHL

