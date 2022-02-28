An AP journalist described the death of a 6-year-old girl killed by Russian shelling: 'Her bloody pyjama pants were decorated with cartoon unicorns'

A woman reacts as paramedics perform CPR on a girl who was injured during shelling, at city hospital of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

A 6-year-old Ukrainian girl died on Sunday after she was hit by Russian shelling at a supermarket.

Journalists with the AP captured the harrowing moments a team of doctors attempted to save her life.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian forces of killing 16 children and injuring 45.

A team of medical workers in Ukraine tried to save the life of a 6-year-old girl who was fatally wounded by Russian shelling while at a supermarket on Sunday, the Associated Press reported.

Amid the Russian advance, the unnamed girl was rushed by ambulance to a hospital in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol along with her father, who was also wounded, according to the outlet.

An AP reporter on the scene said the young girl's mother stood weeping outside the ambulance as hospital workers pumped the child's chest in an effort to revive her.

"She was pale. Her brown hair was pulled back with a rubber band. Her bloody pyjama pants were decorated with cartoon unicorns," the journalist wrote.

A crowd of doctors and nurses rushed the girl inside the hospital, prodding her with injections and once again trying to revive her with a defibrillator, The AP reported.

As a nurse openly cried, one angry doctor turned directly to the camera of an AP video journalist who had been allowed inside.

"Show this to Putin," the medical worker said. "The eyes of this child, and crying doctors."

Despite the hospital workers' efforts, the girl died.

Graphic video from the scene shows a doctor gently reaching over to the young girl's face to close her eyes. She was covered with her bright pink coat, now spattered with blood.

Heartbreaking photos of the young girl's body demonstrate the devastating human cost of Russia's ongoing assault on Ukraine.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian forces of killing 16 children and injuring 45 others thus far during the first five days of its invasion.

"Just think about it: During the Russian invasion — in just four days — 16 Ukrainian children died as a result of the Russian shelling," Zelensky said in a Telegram speech. "Sixteen! 45 children were wounded. Every crime, every shelling that the invaders commit against us, unites us and our partners even more."

Russian officials have not responded to the claim but continue to issue blanket denials that civilian areas are being targeted, despite documented damage to homes and residential buildings.

The international community has struggled to confirm independent figures of civilian deaths, but the UN said it had confirmed 64 deaths and at least 240 injuries as of Monday, according to the AP .