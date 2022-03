Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) rose 96.7% to $3.54 in pre-market trading after climbing around 43% on Friday. Shares of low-priced energy stocks jumped as crude surged to new highs. ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) rose 82.5% to $1.46 in pre-market trading after jumping around 49% on Friday. Houston...

STOCKS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO