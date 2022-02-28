Debate continues over I-79 bridge in Bridgeville, others possibly becoming toll bridges

BRIDGEVILLE — A heated debate continues as PennDOT looks to possibly turn the Interstate 79 bridge in Bridgeville into a toll bridge, alongside eight other bridges across the Commonwealth.

“What more do you want from us? I can say … we’re already paying more for the turnpike, EZ Pass,” said Anthony Clifford of Pittsburgh’s Northside.

Pittsburgh driver Anthony Clifford did not hold back about possibly digging deeper into his pockets for yet another driving toll.

Clifford travels I-79 almost every day for work and appointments.

PennDOT is now proposing adding fees to nine bridges across the commonwealth.

Part of that plan includes making drivers pay up to $2 to cross the I-79 Bridge in Bridgeville.

Upwards of 90,000 people travel it on a daily basis.

“It may cost you a big penny because that’s every day, and I mean this area — it’s going to hurt your pockets,” said Clifford.

PennDOT still needs official approval for the plan.

If the agency gets the go-ahead, the bridge toll would stay in place for 30 years.

Funds raised would go directly back to repairing and replacing the nine selected bridges.

PennDOT also argue it’s necessary because fewer people are driving and paying for gas due to COVID-19 and constant changes due to the pandemic.

State Rep. Jason Ortitay of the 46th House District, whose office sits across from the proposed toll bridge, says it’s unnecessary.

He calls it a price gouge, considering the Southern Beltway a few miles away already has a toll.

“Look — we want make sure all of our bridges are safe, and our entire infrastructure is safe. Do we need money to do that? Absolutely. But we don’t need to push projects like this. No,” said Ortitay.

PennDot expects all bridges to be approved for tolling by August of 2022.

However, this is not a done deal.

Ortitay says they have filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court to block the plan.

Channel 11 will continue to monitor the latest developments.

