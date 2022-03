Nvidia never denied that it got hacked. The GPU giant just didn’t say all that much about what happened, either. But now — as we wait to see whether the hackers make good on their threat to dump hundreds of gigabytes of proprietary Nvidia data on the web, including details about future graphics chips, by an unspecified Friday deadline — the compromised email alert website Have I Been Pwned suggests that the scope of the hack includes a staggering 71,000 employee emails and hashes that may have allowed the hackers to crack their passwords (via TechCrunch).

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO