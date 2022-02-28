Former IU basketball player enroute to safety in Romania from Ukraine

There’s a word in the Russian language, a word worth learning as we watch the country invade Ukraine. Rasputitsa. The natural phenomenon has offered Russia one of its greatest defense tactics through history. Rasputitsa thwarted Napoleon’s invasion of Russia in 1812. Rasputitsa prevented Germany from occupying Moscow in 1942. But, as Ukraine’s daytime temperatures creep above freezing, it’s Russia, ironically—and its vast armament of tanks and troop transporters—that’s about to be on the receiving end of rasputitsa.
