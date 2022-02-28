ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Remitly hires Google, Microsoft vet as chief technology officer

By Rick Morgan
bizjournals
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle-based remittance company Remitly Global Inc. (Nasdaq: RELY) has hired Ankur Sinha, a...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Android Central

Ex-Google CEO thinks 5G in the US is a joke, calls out AT&T and Verizon

Google's former CEO complains that China is ahead of the U.S. when it comes to 5G speeds and investment. He notes how 5G speeds are often slower than 4G for Verizon and AT&T, pointing out the lack of mid-band spectrum. The article calls for a stronger push from Washington, which...
BUSINESS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Microsoft Has Sad News

The Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report family is in mourning. The Redmond, Washington-based giant shared some very sad news on Tuesday. Its CEO Satya Nadella, and his wife Anu, lost their 26-year-old son Zain. Zain died on Monday. He was born with cerebral palsy. "Very sadly Satya’s son...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Grantable shifts focus, brings on chief technology officer

Connecting grant writers with grant seekers is a shift in focus for Richmond startup Grantable Inc., whose founder and CEO Philip Deng recently refined the operation and brought on co-founder Robert Lee, launching after participation in the Lighthouse Labs accelerator. Deng previously thought his venture would simply provide tools and...
RICHMOND, VA
bizjournals

Peloton hires Microsoft vet to lead Precor subsidiary amid leadership shakeup

As Peloton Interactive Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) gears through a tumultuous start to 2022, the exercise equipment company has named former Microsoft Corp. veteran Betsy Webb to lead Woodinville, Washington-based subsidiary Precor. She replaces Rob Barker, who left the company last week and will move to Portugal. New York City-based Peloton...
WOODINVILLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Business
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remitly Global Inc
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Google
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
AOL Corp

Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Masks are as important as ever to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, thanks to the rise of the highly infectious Omicron variant. And, while you might have tossed your old masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that all Americans — regardless of vaccination status — mask up indoors where there is substantial risk or high spread of COVID-19.
SHOPPING
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to turn off the iMessage typing bubble so no one knows you’re typing

Apple’s iMessage is incredibly popular and is arguably one of the more popular chat applications around today. However, because Apple doesn’t provide us with usage details in the way that Facebook and Snapchat do, the full scope of iMessage’s popularity remains unclear. What is clear, however, is that iMessage’s seeming ubiquity doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best chat application available. In fact, there’s no denying that iMessage’s suite of features woefully lags behind features that have been available on apps like WhatsApp and Snapchat for years.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Former Google CEO says US well behind China in 5G race

Former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt has blasted the US government for not doing more to make the country a leader in 5G, claiming that inaction in Washington had ceded the initiative to China. 5G networks promise faster speeds, greater capacity, and lower latency than previous generations of mobile technology.
CELL PHONES
bizjournals

Edtech company Cengage Group names publishing veteran as new chief technology officer

Global education technology company Cengage Group has named Chelsea Valentine as chief technology officer (CTO). Valentine was formerly the first CTO of textbook publisher Macmillan Learning, and she joins Cengage from Yonder, an artificial intelligence communications startup, where she oversaw the consolidation of the company’s technology and product organizations.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy