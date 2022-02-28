ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

After his heart failed, Fort Myers father gets second chance at life

By Sean Martinelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Steve Hilfiker knew he didn’t have much longer to live when he was admitted to Tampa General Hospital in the summer of 2020. He had lost most of his energy and had trouble walking without dry-heaving.

A year earlier, Steve had been diagnosed with cardiac sarcoidosis, a rare disease that caused his heart to begin to fail.

“Things went downhill fast,” Steve said. “I knew I was fading.”

Meanwhile, Steve’s children watched their once-active father slow to a crawl. Along with his lack of energy was a persistent cough.

“You know your dad’s a little sick but you think ‘My dad’s a superhero he’ll get through it,” Ben Hilfiker, Steve’s son, said.

But while at Tampa General, Steve’s heart stopped and he died for a brief time.

“My heart was dead in my body,” he said.

Thanks to the help of a balloon pump, doctors were able to artificially restore blood flow through Steve’s heart. Within days, he had received a donation of a new heart from a 31-year-old man named Daniel.

“We’re so thankful for that,” Ben said.

After Steve’s heart transplant, he made a bold promise to his kids that he would waterski once again. A year later he accomplished that goal.

“It was just incredible to see that,” Olivia, Steve’s daughter, said.

Steve has now started the Daniel Foundation to raise awareness for cardiac sarcoidosis.

“Life is beautiful,” Steve said. “We all have sarcoidosis, we all have something to deal with in this thing called life… but the sooner we can accept that and understand that the rest of life is beautiful, we’re all better off.”

ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

