#1600: Russian invasion of Ukraine impacts Apple world, how to create app aliases in iOS 15, TidBITS 1600, card-testing attack, preventing accidental unsubscribes, do you need a cellular Apple Watch?

By Adam Engst
Tidbits
 6 days ago

Welcome to our 1600th issue of TidBITS! This week’s big news is the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine. As Adam Engst points out, this is far from a faceless, nameless conflict on the other side of the world, thanks to the Ukrainian Apple developers whose apps many of us use. We...

tidbits.com

Comments / 0

San Francisco Chronicle

Apple pauses Russian product sales as tech industry responds to Ukraine invasion

Apple said Tuesday that it would pause product sales in Russia, becoming the latest major corporation to cut ties after the invasion of Ukraine. Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation, said on social media that Apple had stopped Russian online sales, a few days after Federov wrote a letter to CEO Tim Cook calling for solidarity with Ukraine.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Ukraine invasion, App Store Changes, and retail openings - Apple's February 2022 in review

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — February 2022 was a mix of the very serious with Russia, and the off-kilter with Kanye West, but in between there were privacy issues, and surprising technology concerns.
RETAIL
TechRadar

How to fix an Apple Watch not charging

The Apple Watch is a gem of a thing: This writer is on their fifth one, the Apple Watch Series 7. But while it’s beautifully made, it’s more like a phone than a mechanical watch when it comes to its battery: if I don’t charge mine every day it soon runs out of power.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Lumen’s metabolic analyzer iOS app gets food log to show how nutrition impacts you in real-time

Lumen is an affordable and pocket-sized device that measures your metabolism to help achieve your health and fitness goals. Now the iOS-supported device that integrates with Apple Health has received an update that includes a built-in food log to help you understand how what you eat impacts your metabolism in real-time, decide what to eat and when, and more.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Samsung phones could intentionally be making apps like Instagram, Netflix, and TikTok worse

Samsung is reportedly throttling the performance of 10,000 apps on its devices.The Korean smartphone giant has apparently made apps subject to “performance limits” as part of its Game Optimizing Service – leading to reports being made on Twitter and pages upon pages of complaints in its forums in Korea.The list of apps include Instagram, Microsoft’s Office apps, Netflix, Google Keep, and TikTok, Android Authority reports.It even includes Samsung’s own Secure Folder, Samsung Cloud, Samsung Pay, Samsung Pass, and the phone app. Google’s main apps, including YouTube, Google Maps, the Play Store, Chrome, Gmail, and Google Play Services are also included.However, it does not...
CELL PHONES
komando.com

What to do when you get a text with a verification code you didn’t request

Our content marketing queen Allie gets texts with her Uber sign-in code now and then. The problem? She’s not trying to get into her Uber account; someone else is. She ignores them because she’s well-versed in smishing, phishing and other criminal schemes. Tap or click here for a crash course in smishing scams. But of course, not all texts with verification codes are fraudulent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
komando.com

5 things you need to update now because of the Ukrainian war

Anyone who thinks they’ll be unaffected by the Russia-Ukraine war is dead wrong. During World War II, conflicts were confined to physical battlefields. Thanks to the internet, cyberwar is a new threat that impacts every corner of the globe. While attackers will likely focus on large companies, agencies and...
WORLD
TechRadar

How to remove apps from Apple Watch

One of the great things about the Apple Watch can also be one of the annoying things: when you install an iPhone app with an Apple Watch companion app, that companion app is automatically added to your watch. That can be a pain if you have lots of apps installed....
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Facebook Takes a Side in Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Faced with the refusal of the tech giants to submit to its wishes, Russia, whose invasion of Ukraine is unanimously criticized throughout the world, has decided to use the stick. The government now blocks access to Facebook in the country for violating local rules. In a statement in Russian, the...
INTERNET

