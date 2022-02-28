#1600: Russian invasion of Ukraine impacts Apple world, how to create app aliases in iOS 15, TidBITS 1600, card-testing attack, preventing accidental unsubscribes, do you need a cellular Apple Watch?
Welcome to our 1600th issue of TidBITS! This week’s big news is the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine. As Adam Engst points out, this is far from a faceless, nameless conflict on the other side of the world, thanks to the Ukrainian Apple developers whose apps many of us use. We...tidbits.com
Comments / 0