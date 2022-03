Okay, hands up who expected Discovery to not only tick off the boxing match in a space opera cliché but also a poker match straight out of Casino Royale? This scaled back the drama of the previous episode before the show went on break to address the consequences of Book’s decision to join up with Tarka on a personal level. Whilst the lengthy break was frustrating and the whispering was at a fever pitch this episode (although maybe fever pitch isn’t the right word), All In was a solid episode that allowed Owo into the spotlight to shine again, maybe in a way that she hasn’t truly been able to since the memorable New Eden back in Season 2, my favourite episode of the show.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO