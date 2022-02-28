ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Governor Justice bans sale of Russian produced liquor

By Anna King
 6 days ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Governor Jim Justice signed an executive order Monday banning the sale of Russian-produced alcohol in the Mountain State.

This order cuts the sale of the only four brands distributed in the state: Russian Standard, Beluga Vodka, Moskovskaya, and Hammer and Sickle Russian Vodka.

Distributers have also been asked to pull the bottles from their shelves “until further notice.”

Although one distributer says he “understands where [Justice] is coming from,” he also questions what that means for him and others across the state.

“Of course, as a retailer, your biggest concern is going to be the reimbursement. You know, are we going to get our money back on it or are we just going to have to sit on it?” questioned Collis Blake, the General Manager at King Spirits.

The WVABCA estimates that there are approximately 73 cases of Russian liquor in the State’s warehouse that will be temporarily halted from distribution.

