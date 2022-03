This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Get out those W-2s, fire up your favorite tax software and start filing -- this year's tax season is off and running, and the April 18 tax deadline will be here before you know it. Because of a massive backlog of tax returns, the IRS is urging taxpayers to file electronically to get their tax refunds promptly. Setting up direct deposit with the IRS will expedite your money even more.

