NBA

Spurs' Doug McDermott: Available Monday

 6 days ago

McDermott (knee) is available for Monday's game at Memphis, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports....

CBS Sports

Spurs' Devin Vassell: Lands on injury report Monday

Vassell (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers due to tightness in his left groin, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports. Both Vassell and Dejounte Murray (calf) could end up sitting out Monday, but the Spurs will wait to see how their starting backcourt progresses before making a final decision. Vassell has started the last nine contests dating back to Feb. 11, and he's averaging 14.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.0 threes during that stretch (30.7 MPG).
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Questionable Monday

Murray is questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers due to a left calf contusion, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports. Murray flirted with a triple-double in Saturday's loss to the Hornets, but he apparently sustained a calf injury. If he's unable to suit up Monday, Tre Jones, Lonnie Walker and Joshua Primo should see an uptick in playing time.
NBA
Devin Vassell (adductor) available for Spurs' Saturday matchup

San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell (adductor) is available for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Vassell will play on Saturday night despite recent adductor tightness. In a uptempo spot against a Hornets' team playing with a 101.0 pace, our models project Vassell to score 27.4 FanDuel points. Vassell's...
NBA
Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Friction Between Sean McDermott and Bills Coaches and Players?

Buffalo Bills fans have a lot going for them these days, after 17 years of what seemed like consistent bad luck and no hope. They have one of the two or three best quarterbacks in the entire NFL and the Bills have won the AFC East in back-to-back seasons, with a postseason appearance in three of the past four.
NFL
College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Available Saturday

Walker (back) is available for Saturday's game against the Hornets. Walker dealt with a low back injury ahead of Saturday's game, but he'll be able to play through the issue against Charlotte. He's averaged 21.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 28.3 minutes per game across his last seven appearances.
NBA
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Questionable Monday

Bates-Diop is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers due to lower-back soreness, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports. The Ohio State product's minutes have dwindled of late, and he saw just five minutes of action in Saturday's loss to the Hornets. If he's held out Monday, it won't have a significant effect on the rotation.
NBA
Dejounte Murray (calf) questionable Monday for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Murray is dealing with a left calf contusion. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to play for Monday night's tilt versus LeBron James and Co. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
NBA
Lakers star LeBron James absolutely destroyed by Stephen A Smith over controversial Clippers comments

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of, if not the worst loss of their entire season on Thursday against their cross-town rivals in the LA Clippers. I say this with a bit of hesitation given how many gut-wrenching defeats this squad has been subjected to throughout the course of the season. The blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the season comes to mind, among others, but to lose to the Clippers the way they did on Thursday definitely makes for a strong case.
NBA
San Antonio Spurs All-Star Dejounte Murray will be pivotal in Monday's matchup with the Lakers

NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs tip off a seven-game homestand on Monday with a visit from LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. When the teams battled in LA back in December, the Spurs closed out the Staples Center with a 138-110 rout, punctuated by 30 points from reserve Keita Bates-Diop. Lonnie Walker IV delivered with 21 points off the bench for the Spurs during a rare off night for Murray.
NBA
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Likely available Monday

Doncic (toe) is probable for Monday's contest against the Jazz. Doncic was sidelined for Saturday's contest against the Kings, but he's expected to be back in the starting lineup Monday. Over his last nine appearances, the All-Star point guard has averaged 35.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 37.6 minutes per game.
NBA
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Erupts for season-high 54 points

Tatum exploded for 54 points (16-30 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 14-17 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes in Sunday's 126-120 win over the Nets. In a game that featured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the court together for one of the few times all season, Tatum's star shone the brightest. Despite the high shot count, Tatum was arguably conservative and deserved a few more assists had teammates finished off some of his feeds. For some reason, the Nets choose to never double-team Tatum and the star forward made Brooklyn pay with the second-best scoring haul of his career. He previously scored 60 points in an April 30, 2021 win over the Spurs.
NBA
Keita Bates-Diop (back) questionable Monday for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Bates-Diop is dealing with lower back soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to play for Monday night's tilt versus LeBron James and Co. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
NBA
Michael Wilbon calls Grayson Allen a ‘thug’

One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
NBA
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Ruled out Friday

Jokic (illness) is out Friday against the Rockets, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Jokic will be unable to play through his non-COVID illness after he was a late addition to Friday's injury report. DeMarcus Cousins and JaMychal Green should see increased roles against Houston.
NBA

