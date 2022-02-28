Spurs' Romeo Langford: Ruled out Monday

Vassell (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers due to tightness in his left groin, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports. Both Vassell and Dejounte Murray (calf) could end up sitting out Monday, but the Spurs will wait to see how their starting backcourt progresses before making a final decision. Vassell has started the last nine contests dating back to Feb. 11, and he's averaging 14.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.0 threes during that stretch (30.7 MPG).
