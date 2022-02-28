ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spurs' Romeo Langford: Ruled out Monday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Langford (groin) will not play against Memphis on Monday, Jeff Garcia of KENS...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Amid Michael Jordan's Feud With Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal Wants Him To Sit Down With A Former NBA Rival

NBA legend Michael Jordan currently finds himself in the midst of a (one-sided) feud with former teammate Scottie Pippen. The retired small forward called out Jordan in his new memoir, which included a number of pointed statements. Among them was the assertion that His Airness “ruined” basketball. Many have since weighed in on the matter, but it would seem at least one b-ball great is thinking about another of MJ’s famous relationships. Apparently, amid the drama, Shaquille O'Neal wants to set up a meeting between the Bulls great and one of his biggest on-court rivals.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James absolutely destroyed by Stephen A Smith over controversial Clippers comments

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of, if not the worst loss of their entire season on Thursday against their cross-town rivals in the LA Clippers. I say this with a bit of hesitation given how many gut-wrenching defeats this squad has been subjected to throughout the course of the season. The blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the season comes to mind, among others, but to lose to the Clippers the way they did on Thursday definitely makes for a strong case.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romeo Langford
The Spun

Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Spurs' Devin Vassell: Lands on injury report Monday

Vassell (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers due to tightness in his left groin, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports. Both Vassell and Dejounte Murray (calf) could end up sitting out Monday, but the Spurs will wait to see how their starting backcourt progresses before making a final decision. Vassell has started the last nine contests dating back to Feb. 11, and he's averaging 14.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.0 threes during that stretch (30.7 MPG).
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Boston#Spurs#Kens 5
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Questionable Monday

Murray is questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers due to a left calf contusion, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports. Murray flirted with a triple-double in Saturday's loss to the Hornets, but he apparently sustained a calf injury. If he's unable to suit up Monday, Tre Jones, Lonnie Walker and Joshua Primo should see an uptick in playing time.
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Questionable Monday

Bates-Diop is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers due to lower-back soreness, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports. The Ohio State product's minutes have dwindled of late, and he saw just five minutes of action in Saturday's loss to the Hornets. If he's held out Monday, it won't have a significant effect on the rotation.
NBA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Ruled out Monday

Winslow (Achilles) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Minnesota, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports. Winslow will be unavailable for a fourth consecutive game due to right Achilles soreness. His next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against the Jazz.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Theo Pinson: Will remain out Monday

Pinson (finger) has been ruled out for Monday's contest against the Jazz. Pinson hasn't suited up since mid-February due to a fracture of his right pinkie finger. He remains without a timetable to return, but his continued absence shouldn't impact Dallas' rotation.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Dejounte Murray (calf) questionable Monday for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Murray is dealing with a left calf contusion. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to play for Monday night's tilt versus LeBron James and Co. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Wilbon calls Grayson Allen a ‘thug’

One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
NBA
numberfire.com

Keita Bates-Diop (back) questionable Monday for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Bates-Diop is dealing with lower back soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to play for Monday night's tilt versus LeBron James and Co. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Ruled out Friday

Jokic (illness) is out Friday against the Rockets, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Jokic will be unable to play through his non-COVID illness after he was a late addition to Friday's injury report. DeMarcus Cousins and JaMychal Green should see increased roles against Houston.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Become The First Player To Unanimously Make The All-NBA First Team Four Years In A Row Since 1966-67

If someone says that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world at this moment, it would be hard for anyone to dispute, unless they're Stephen A. Smith. Even though the Greek Freak is just 27, he has already won just about everything there is to win. His list of achievements saw him already inducted into the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, and he could now break another record this season.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy