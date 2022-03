Something had to stop Kate Del Gandio. If it was a video board, then so be it. Del Gandio was fresh off her win in the state championship 55-meter hurdles race Saturday morning. The Mount Sinai senior knew she was a champion, and that was enough. But, when she saw her time, an 8.14, flash on the video board, she stopped – knees bent, mouth agape in surprise.

