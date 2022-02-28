ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighbours icon Jackie Woodburne appears to confirm there is NO chance of saving the long-running soap

By Jade Watkins
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Jackie Woodburne says Neighbours will leave a 'massive gap' in television.

The 66-year-old actress - who had played the iconic role of teacher Susan Kennedy since 1994 - has hailed the cancellation of the classic soap opera the 'loss of an icon'.

In an interview with Studio 10, she said: 'It doesn't matter how aware you are of the fans that watch the show and how much they enjoy it; but this week, it's like a floodgate has opened and I've received the most beautiful messages from people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4djRJp_0eRkCnL700
End of an era: Jackie Woodburne, right, said Neighbours will leave a 'massive gap' in television and appeared to confirm there is no chance in saving the soap during an interview with Studio 10. She is pictured here with Margot Robbie 

'People are really going to miss the show and it's going to leave a massive gap in the landscape of not just Australian television but internationally and specifically in the UK as well.

'It's the end of an era, it's the loss of an icon and we will never ever see a show like Neighbours again.'

UK's Channel 5 acquired the rights to the soap in 2008.

However, the broadcaster recently announced that it will stop airing Neighbours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WXQxp_0eRkCnL700
Over: UK's Channel 5 acquired the rights to the soap in 2008. However, the broadcaster recently announced that it will stop airing Neighbours'. Jackie is pictured here with her co-star Alan Fletcher

From this summer, the network planning to focus on 'original UK drama' instead.

The UK broadcaster largely funded the production costs because it was not commercially viable for Australian broadcaster Network 10 to fund the Freemantle Media-produced show alone.

However, a Network 10 spokesperson recently said: 'As outlined in the email to Neighbours cast and crew, it is our intention to continue our association with Neighbours if another broadcast partner comes forward.

'Network 10 has an ongoing commitment to the show, the cast and crew and is hopeful that Fremantle will find a new production partner. We will provide further updates as they become available.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FD3BX_0eRkCnL700
Icon: Jackie has starred on the soap since 1985 

UPI News

'Neighbours': Australian soap opera canceled after 37 seasons

March 3 (UPI) -- Australian soap opera Neighbours is coming to a close. Producers confirmed Wednesday on Twitter that the series will end in June after 37 seasons and nearly 9,000 episodes. "We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have...
