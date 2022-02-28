Neighbours icon Jackie Woodburne appears to confirm there is NO chance of saving the long-running soap

Jackie Woodburne says Neighbours will leave a 'massive gap' in television.

The 66-year-old actress - who had played the iconic role of teacher Susan Kennedy since 1994 - has hailed the cancellation of the classic soap opera the 'loss of an icon'.

In an interview with Studio 10, she said: 'It doesn't matter how aware you are of the fans that watch the show and how much they enjoy it; but this week, it's like a floodgate has opened and I've received the most beautiful messages from people.

'People are really going to miss the show and it's going to leave a massive gap in the landscape of not just Australian television but internationally and specifically in the UK as well.

'It's the end of an era, it's the loss of an icon and we will never ever see a show like Neighbours again.'

UK's Channel 5 acquired the rights to the soap in 2008.

However, the broadcaster recently announced that it will stop airing Neighbours.

From this summer, the network planning to focus on 'original UK drama' instead.

The UK broadcaster largely funded the production costs because it was not commercially viable for Australian broadcaster Network 10 to fund the Freemantle Media-produced show alone.

However, a Network 10 spokesperson recently said: 'As outlined in the email to Neighbours cast and crew, it is our intention to continue our association with Neighbours if another broadcast partner comes forward.

'Network 10 has an ongoing commitment to the show, the cast and crew and is hopeful that Fremantle will find a new production partner. We will provide further updates as they become available.'