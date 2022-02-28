ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triad families stay connected with loved ones in Ukraine living in bomb shelters

By Rasheeda Kabba
 6 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We’re getting a firsthand look at the conditions inside bomb shelters in Ukraine.

Families in the Triad are trying to stay connected with loved ones there through phone and social media.

We’ve seen images of subway systems being used as a refuge from the bombings and airstrikes in Ukraine.

“Oh my goodness,” Dasha Chube said as she spoke to her friend on the phone.

“This is where we sleep. You see?” said Chube’s friend, Diana Karchevskaya, who is a bomb shelter in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Our bedroom. You see?”

Karchevskaya described the scene of a subway terminal she and her family are staying at as families seek refuge from Russian forces. Karchevskaya is in Kharkiv, Ukraine-about 300 miles East of Ukraine’s capitol Kyiv.

Karchevskaya and her family have been staying there since Thursday with about 300 other people.

“The trains are stopped so people can be inside them,” Karchevskaya explained.

Karchevskaya spoke to her childhood best friend Chube, who is now a Greensboro resident, and explained the conditions aren’t ideal, but they’re staying positive.

Karchevskaya said the hardest part is having to explain to her three-year-old daughter why they can’t leave the underground shelter to play outside.

For Chube, who is thousands of miles away, the only thing she can do is send money and call loved ones

“I couldn’t believe it. I called my father, and I started crying. Nobody could believe what was happening,” Chube recalled.

She was planning to go to Ukraine next month to visit her family. It pains her that she knows she likely won’t see them soon.

It’s a common pain she shares with her colleague Oleg Gorianskyi, whose family is 80 miles south of Kyiv.

“It hurts my soul because it’s my people and my country and my land,” Gorianskyi said.

He too is relying on technology to communicate with his family.

“About 20 minutes ago an alarm went off, and looks like a few (missiles) were going over where they are,” Gorianskyi said as he spoke to his father via phone.

While his parents live in a remote area that they say likely won’t be a center for an attack, the possibilities are unknown.

“They’re going to stay there until the end,” Gorianskyi said

Poland’s border guard said some 22,000 people have crossed into Ukraine since Thursday when Russia invaded the country.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

