MSNBC host Chuck Todd expressed shock Tuesday that a majority of Americans held negative views of the economy under the Biden administration. During a panel segment on his show "MTP Daily," the liberal host went off on polling that showed a majority of people think the economy is in either a recession or depression, declaring it was "just not true," and blaming the "right-wing echo chamber" for causing those views. He also accused Americans of not feeling "first world enough."

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO