ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Pogue Love! Outer Banks’ Chase and Madelyn Hold Hands in Season 3 First Look

Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoguelandia is for lovers! Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline’s Outer Banks characters appear to be going strong in the first look at season 3. The actors, who play John B and Sarah Cameron, respectively, raised eyebrows after Netflix released two new promo photos on Monday, February 28. “Wouldn’t...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Charleston-filmed Netflix hit 'Outer Banks' in production for Season 3

"Outer Banks," the Netflix hit show that is filmed in Charleston, is returning for a third season, and production is underway. Debuting in April 2020, the action-adventure series quickly made its way to the top of the Netflix charts, with a much-anticipated Season 2 in July 2021 skyrocketing the program to a No. 1 position.
CHARLESTON, SC
Elle

Madelyn Cline on Her Style and Future with Outer Banks: ‘There's Nothing That Could Change My Mind’

American Eagle had no idea the boon it had coming when Outer Banks arrived on Netflix in the summer of 2020. With its young, sunburned cast draped in muscle tanks, cropped camis, board shorts, and tattered denim as they sought treasure and true love along the North Carolina shore, the show epitomized the kind of beach-bum glow that's long been a staple of AE's spring and summer collections. Add in the serendipitous fact that all the real-life teens were locked indoors during a pandemic, longing for even a glimmer of that hazy summer laissez faire, and, well, the retailer was clever to catch on. Soon, American Eagle had claimed two of the show's stars, Chase Stokes and Madison Bailey, as brand ambassadors. Now, for its spring 2022 campaign—and as Outer Banks gears up for another season—the brand added a third: actress Madelyn Cline.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Kansas City Star

Are ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca Still Together?

Are Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca still together? The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple seemed to get off on the wrong foot amid speculation that Mahogany wasn’t real and that she was catfishing Ben. After proving she isn’t fake, they seemed to hit bump after bump in the road to making their long-distance relationship work. Keep scrolling below for an update to find out if they are still dating today after cameras stopped rolling.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Kansas City Star

Party Pics! Shaun White and GF Nina Dobrev Celebrate His Olympic Retirement

He’s the GOAT! Nina Dobrev helped her boyfriend, Shaun White, kick off retirement with a blowout bash for their loved ones. “Celebrating the and bringing back the one last time… #RetirementPartyAt35 ,” the Vampire Diaries alum, 33, captioned an Instagram slideshow on Saturday, March 5. In the...
SPORTS
Kansas City Star

Blake Lively Shut Down the Red Carpet in a Pastel Versace Gown

If anyone knows how to dominate a red carpet, it’s Blake Lively. And if you’re not convinced, please turn your attention to her out-of-this-world, cotton candy gown from The Adam Project premiere. The 34-year-old actress looked next-level gorgeous at the Monday, February 28, event thanks to her pastel...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madelyn Cline
Person
Jonathan Banks
Person
Josh Richards
Person
Rudy Pankow
Person
Drew Starkey
Person
Glenn Close
Person
Madison Bailey
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Returns to Set After Husband's Death

After more than a year away from the Today show, contributor Bobbie Thomas made her return to the popular NBC morning show on Thursday following her husband's death. Thomas joined fellow Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the third hour of Today, marking her first time stepping foot in the studio since the death of her husband, Michael Marion, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 42.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holding Hands#Poguelandia#Maddie
Kansas City Star

Pregnant at Paris Fashion Week! See Rihanna’s Baby Bump Progress

Pregnancy progress! Rihanna announced in January 2022 that her first child is on the way with a stunning baby bump debut. The Barbados native showed her bare belly in an unbuttoned pink coat in photos with partner ASAP Rocky at the time, pairing the statement jacket with ripped jeans and dangling necklaces. The rapper, for his part, sported a denim Carhartt jacket, a hooded sweater and leather pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Amy Schumer Accidentally Reveals Superbad Actor Michael Cera Has Welcomed His First Baby

Watch: Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype" There's been a new development in Michael Cera's life!. The 33-year-old actor is now a dad after welcoming his first child, according to his Life & Beth co-star, Amy Schumer. The baby news was accidentally revealed on Friday, March 4, in a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, during which Amy spoke about passing down lessons to her 2-year-old son Gene, who she shares with husband Chris Fischer.
CELEBRITIES
The State

‘Outer Banks’ sticks with SC, not NC, as filming starts for new season of Neflix show

Filming for the third season of the Netflix hit “Outer Banks” is under way in Charleston. While the show is called “Outer Banks” — after the 100-mile long island chain in North Carolina — all three seasons have been filmed in South Carolina. Netflix originally did not want the series filmed in North Carolina due to the state’s so-called “bathroom bill” that required people to use public bathrooms that correspond with the sex listed on their birth certificate.
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Jason Momoa just publicly addressed his split from Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa has publicly addressed his split from Lisa Bonet, amid rumours that the pair could be getting back together. Back in January, actors Jason and Lisa announced that they had split after 16 years as a couple. However, in early March, reports then claimed that the duo had reunited and put divorce proceedings on hold.
CELEBRITIES
WDW News Today

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Lego Set Reveals First Look at Film

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Lego Set for “Thor: Love and Thunder” has been revealed, giving us one of our first looks at a scene in the film. The Goat Boat Lego Set – $49.99. Here’s the...
MOVIES
Kansas City Star

Zendaya Feared Her ‘Vile Mouth’ Would Scare Timothee Chalamet on ‘Dune’ Set

Feeling the nerves. Zendaya is opening up about her “biggest fear” about her many intimate scenes with Timothée Chalamet in Dune. “I had just gotten my wisdom teeth taken out,” the Euphoria star, 25, told W Magazine of auditioning for sci-fi epic on Thursday, March 3. “My biggest fear was that my mouth would be vile, and then I would have to do a scene with Timothée where we have to be really close and he would smell my dry socket breath.”
CELEBRITIES
Kansas City Star

90 Day Fiance’s Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev Split, Call Off 2nd Engagement

It’s over. 90 Day Fiancé alum Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev have split after getting engaged on season 3 of the TLC spinoff series Darcey & Stacey. “It was a decision that I made personally for myself, for my daughters. And I took a stand because I felt like the relationship wasn’t moving in the right direction, from that point of being engaged, which happened in the summer, mind you, the tell-all was in wintertime,” Darcey, 47, explained to Entertainment Tonight on Monday, February 28. “So there had been some time, and communication still wasn’t going well, there was a lot of things that just weren’t where they should have been.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy