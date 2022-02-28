ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambridge Residents Get Creative After Massive Break At Water Plant

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — People are getting creative in Ambridge more than four days after a massive break at the water plant. KDKA learned the town’s boil water advisory will be lifted mid-week, but the kitchen inside Ambridge Italian Villa is still whipping up Greek and Italian classics all thanks to...

CBS Pittsburgh

Ambridge Water Authority Customers Under Boil Water Advisory

By: Bryant Reed and Royce Jones/KDKA-TV AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Thousands of customers with the Ambridge Water Authority spent most of their day with no running water. KDKA’s Roye Jones spoke with the water authority’s general manager Thursday evening, who said most customers should start seeing running water again. Around 5 a.m., there was a break inside the treatment plant and crews were unable to stop water from flowing back into it. The break knocked out service for 8,000 customers. The water authority hired a company to come in and build two valves to isolate the plant and pump water out. They...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rawlins residents told to boil water after system loses pressure

Residents in the city of Rawlins were being told Thursday to boil their drinking water after the municipal water system lost pressure due to a string of problems. The southern Wyoming community’s water system experienced three issues at the same time, according to an announcement posted on the city website. The system was receiving a reduced flow of water when in town water breaks drained the reserve supply. On top of that, the city was experiencing a pump issue at its water treatment plant.
Forsyth County News

McDonald visits water treatment plant after $32.6M state grant announcement

Following a recent announcement that Forsyth County will receive a big boost in funding for water projects, a local lawmaker toured the county water treatment facility. State Rep. Lauren McDonald III visited the Forsyth County Water Treatment Plant on Friday, Feb. 25, taking a tour led by John Marshall, the county’s water and wastewater plant manager.
KTAL

Crews battle Marshall fire after water main break

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Firefighters in Marshall had to battle a house fire Friday night with little to no water pressure. Just after 10:15 p.m., fire crews were called to an emergency at a single-family home on the 300 block of N. Bishop St. A water main break earlier on Friday rendered the fire hydrants useless.
CBS LA

West Hollywood Neighborhood Flooded After Water Main Break

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Several parking garages were partially submerged after a water main break flooded a West Hollywood neighborhood Tuesday morning. Feb. 22, 2022. (RMG News) An eight-inch water main ruptured sometime before 1:05 a.m. in the area of Hacienda Place and Fountain Avenue, just a few blocks off Sunset Boulevard. Footage taken by photographers at the scene showed water gushing down streets and flooding nearby parking garages of several apartment buildings. Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were called in to stop the water flow and begin cleanup efforts. The water in the garages receded, but left behind quite a bit of mud and debris. What caused the break was unknown. About 10 customers were without service, LADWP told CBSLA. The intersection of Hacienda Place and Fountain Avenue remained closed.
CBS Pittsburgh

Ambridge Residents Without Clean Water For Fourth Day

AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — Thousands in Ambridge have been without clean water since Thursday and no word on when it will be restored. A pump failure at the water plant allowed dirty water to cycle through the system, leading to safety concerns and closures of local businesses. One of those is Merchant Coffee, posting a sign on their door saying until the water is clean they will not operate. It’s also been a setback for businesses like K&N Restaurant. “We closed in Thursday then checked what we needed to do to stay open and we’ve been going since Friday,” said Shawn Holman, the owner. Holman said...
WOWK 13 News

Prichard residents without water after line break

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Some customers in the Prichard area of Wayne County may be temporarily without water. The Wayne County Office of Emergency Management says the water line that feeds to Prichard from the Kenova Water Plant is broken. Officials say crews are on the scene trying to get the repairs made as […]
