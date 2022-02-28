Ambridge Residents Get Creative After Massive Break At Water Plant

AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — Thousands in Ambridge have been without clean water since Thursday and no word on when it will be restored. A pump failure at the water plant allowed dirty water to cycle through the system, leading to safety concerns and closures of local businesses. One of those is Merchant Coffee, posting a sign on their door saying until the water is clean they will not operate. It’s also been a setback for businesses like K&N Restaurant. “We closed in Thursday then checked what we needed to do to stay open and we’ve been going since Friday,” said Shawn Holman, the owner. Holman said...

AMBRIDGE, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO