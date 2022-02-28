Ambridge Residents Get Creative After Massive Break At Water Plant

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Several parking garages were partially submerged after a water main break flooded a West Hollywood neighborhood Tuesday morning.
Feb. 22, 2022. (RMG News)
An eight-inch water main ruptured sometime before 1:05 a.m. in the area of Hacienda Place and Fountain Avenue, just a few blocks off Sunset Boulevard.
Footage taken by photographers at the scene showed water gushing down streets and flooding nearby parking garages of several apartment buildings.
Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were called in to stop the water flow and begin cleanup efforts. The water in the garages receded, but left behind quite a bit of mud and debris.
What caused the break was unknown. About 10 customers were without service, LADWP told CBSLA.
The intersection of Hacienda Place and Fountain Avenue remained closed.
