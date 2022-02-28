ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When you have a trans child, you understand how Texas’ anti-transgender policies feel.

By Devanny Pinn
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been a campaign against trans children by the Republican Party. Gender-affirming care, including puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and surgical interventions, should be classified as child abuse by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in a letter sent last week. According to the governor, those who practice “so-called sex change’...

Parents Magazine

This Is What's Happening To Transgender Youth In Texas and How You Can Help

On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, in a letter to the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS), called for social workers, medical professionals, teachers, and "members of the general public" to report parents of minors who seek gender-affirming medical care. Abbot has decided that the support of a transgender child through life-saving care is child abuse under Texas state law.
TEXAS STATE
KXLY

Elliot Page condemns anti-trans laws in Texas

Elliot Page has condemned Texas government officials for declaring that medical care for transgender youths is child abuse. The ‘Juno’ actor – who came out as transgender in December 2020 – has spoken out after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton declared earlier this week that hormone therapy, puberty blockers and other types of gender-affirming health care for trans youth are forms of child abuse.
TEXAS STATE
HuffingtonPost

Texas Medical Professionals Slam State's Regressive New Anti-Trans Policies

A push by Texas politicians to criminalize health care for transgender children does not have the support of the medical community there. The American Academy of Pediatrics, the Texas Pediatric Society and the Texas Nurses Association have all come out against efforts by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and state Attorney General Ken Paxton, who want parents to be investigated if their sons or daughters are trans.
TEXAS STATE
Slate

How Texas Came Up With Its New Anti-Trans Directive

Last week, a couple of letters from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton started circulating. These letters, aimed at Child Protective Services, encouraged Texans to do something no other state does: view medical treatment for trans kids as abusive. These documents aren’t legally binding—in fact, after they got released, district attorneys representing five of Texas’s biggest counties all said they had no plans to enforce this directive. It’s hard to ignore the political context of this decision: There are some very vocal conservative voters who have been asking Texas officials to crack down on the medicalization of trans kids, especially the use of puberty blockers. It’s a hot-button issue for the right that’s evolved from bathrooms, to sports, to kids—and how they should be treated not just in public but also in private, at home with their families. Abbott and Paxton are up for reelection, and Tuesday is primary day. Both the governor and the attorney general are Republicans, and they face primary challenges from candidates to their right. Abbott is favored to prevail in his race, but Paxton has a shakier path to reelection. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Katelyn Burns, an MSNBC columnist who was the first-ever openly trans Capitol Hill reporter, about the intent of the Abbott and Paxton’s letters and what their ultimate impact may be. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
TEXAS STATE
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Racist AZ senator reads unhinged speech before being censured

A bipartisan group of Arizona state senators voted to censure GOP state Sen. Wendy Rogers on Tuesday after she called for public hangings while addressing a white nationalist conference last week. Earlier Tuesday, she vowed to “personally destroy” any Republican “communists” who voted to censure her.
ARIZONA STATE
Reason.com

Several Justices Seem Dismayed at the Idea That Doctors Can Be Accidentally Guilty of Drug Trafficking

Under 21 USC 841, it is a felony for "any person" to "knowingly or intentionally" distribute or dispense a controlled substance "except as authorized by this subchapter." Yesterday the Supreme Court considered how that language from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) applies to physicians accused of prescribing opioid pain medication "outside the usual course of professional medical practice." That issue is important for patients as well as doctors, because the threat of criminal prosecution for deviating from what the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) considers medically appropriate has a chilling effect on pain treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
protocol.com

Washington became the second state to pass the Silenced No More Act

Washington state became the second in the nation to pass the Silenced No More Act on Thursday. The bill bars employers in the state from using NDAs to prevent workers from talking about instances of illegal harassment and discrimination, retaliation, sexual assault and wage violations. The bill, a version of...
WASHINGTON STATE
KGW

Oregonians feel impact of anti-transgender push in Texas, other states

PORTLAND, Ore. — Families with transgender children are closely watching as dozens of states work to target transgender youth and their parents with discriminatory legislation. Although Oregon has strong protections for transgender and nonbinary people, many Oregonians are still feeling the impact. "It's dire," said Carrie Brantley, who moved...
PORTLAND, OR
The Independent

SD lawmaker criticized for using derogatory term for woman

A South Dakota lawmaker who is running for governor faced backlash Thursday from Gov. Kristi Noem and female legislators after he used a derogatory term for a woman during a speech on the House floor.Republican Rep. Steve Haugaard described a woman whom he did not name but said was addicted to methamphetamine as a “wrung-out whore." At the time, Haugaard was speaking against a bill that would allow physician assistants and advanced nurse practitioners to recommend medical marijuana, which he described as a gateway drug.Haugaard's use of the term drew an audible reaction from lawmakers on the floor, who...
POLITICS

