The news of Shane Warne’s untimely death of a suspected heart attack at the age of only 52 years has left many cricket fans reeling. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Australia – and worldwide, including in the United States, where two in ten people who die of heart disease are aged under 65. Heart disease is highly preventable, so it’s never too early to consider what you can do to improve the health of your heart. Here are five evidence-based ways to do this. 1. Get a heart health check When someone dies suddenly and unexpectedly of heart disease,...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 39 MINUTES AGO