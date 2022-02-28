ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry Compute Cluster Enables Innovative Research and Development for Health and Life Sciences

By Ken Strandberg
HPCwire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity-purchased High Performance Computing (HPC) systems are typically funded to support principal investigators and their teams. But in 2014, the Center for Computational Research (CCR) at the University at Buffalo (UB) created a dedicated cluster to give businesses of Western New York access to large-scale computing resources they would either have...

#Health Sciences#Innovation#Computation#Hpc#Ccr#The University At Buffalo#Ub#Western New York#Health And Life Sciences#Hls#Artificial Intelligence
